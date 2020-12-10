Jessie Blaine was unstoppable Monday night, netting 33 points as the St. Dominic Lady Crusaders rallied from a first half deficit to win at St. Francis Borgia Regional Monday, 63-46.
“St. Dominic added a strong post player this season and she took over the game,” Borgia Head Coach Stacia Houlihan said.
Houlihan’s Lady Knights started Monday’s Archdiocesan Athletic Association Large Division contest with a big first quarter and were up 22-16 after eight minutes.
St. Dominic started to erode that lead and Borgia’s edge was 30-27 at the half.
At the end of three quarters, St. Dominic was on top, 50-42.
“We are struggling to finish games,” Houlihan said. “We tend to allow one mistake to lead to more. We need to be tougher mentally.”
Borgia had two players reach double digits in scoring. Kaitlyn Patke led the way with 16 points while Avery Lackey ended with 12 points.
“Kaitlyn Patke continues to lead us in scoring,” Houlihan said. “Avery Lackey is doing a great job offensively.
From there, Jenna Ulrich added seven points, Mya Hillermann scored six and Callyn Weber posted five points.
Borgia hit four three-point baskets and went 2-11 from the free-throw line.
For St. Dominic, Delaney Smith was second in scoring with nine points.
Makinley Miller and Ellie Cook each had six points. Faith Henke added four points. Lily Brengarth posted three points and Anna Burcham ended with two points.
St. Dominic hit four three-point baskets and went 9-16 from the free-throw line.
“We have another big conference game on Thursday against Cardinal Ritter,” Houlihan said. “Our toughness will be tested once again.”