Turning the tables, the St. Dominic Crusaders rolled to a 55-45 Archdiocesan Athletic Association Large Division win Friday at St. Francis Borgia Regional.
Borgia (11-9, 3-3) won the league game at St. Dominic earlier this season, 61-53.
“Unfortunately, we made a lot of mistakes, both physically and mentally, especially in the first half,” Borgia Head Coach Dave Neier said. “We were unable to hit open shots.”
The Crusaders (11-8, 2-4) scored the first 11 points before Borgia’s Trent Strubberg knocked down a three with 2:05 to go in the quarter.
That started a six-point Borgia run to end the quarter.
The Crusaders led after eight minutes, 11-6.
St. Dominic struck first in the second quarter, getting a pair of three-point baskets to open the gap. The Crusaders were up 30-12 at the break.
“They hit a three at the end of the half that really hurt,” Neier said.
Borgia fought back in the third quarter. For the game, the Knights hit eight three-point baskets and Borgia came back to cut it to five points, 43-38, headed to the fourth quarter.
“In the second half, we picked it up and played with a lot more intensity,” Neier said. “We got to within striking distance and then we lost focus for a little bit and let them have open shots.”
However, the Crusaders once again took charge and pushed the lead back up to 10 points. That proved to be the final margin, 55-45.
Cole Weber was Borgia’s leading scorer with 17 points. He hit three three-point shots and went 4-4 from the free-throw line. Weber added six rebounds, two steals and one assist before fouling out with 1:50 to play.
Strubberg knocked down four three-point baskets and scored 14 points for the game. He also had six assists and two rebounds.
Alex Brinkmann netted nine points with seven rebounds, one assist, a blocked shot and a steal.
Andew Dyson had five points, two rebounds, one assist and one steal.
Andrew Patton posted two rebounds. Grant Schroeder had three rebounds, two assists and two blocked shots.
Borgia struggled at the free-throw line, hitting five of 12 shots.
Ryan Schwendeman was the top St. Dominic scorer with 18 points. He was 6-8 from the free-throw line.
For the game, the Crusaders went 12-16 from the free-throw line.
Brendan Deters and Anthony Lewis scored 15 points apiece. Lewis hit five three-point shots while Deters had two.
“We knew about Lewis,” Neier said. “We gave him too many open shots.”
Luke Henke contributed five points and Bryce Little added two.
Borgia hits the road Friday to play at Tolton Catholic in Columbia in an AAA Large game.
The Knights play Tuesday, Feb. 17, at Cardinal Ritter before returning home to host Helias Feb. 21.