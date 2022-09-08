By a margin of three points, the St. Dominic Lady Crusaders won the New Haven Invitational cross country title Saturday.
By a margin of three points, the St. Dominic Lady Crusaders won the New Haven Invitational cross country title Saturday.
St. Dominic closed with 76 points with Columbia Academy placing second at 79 points.
Hermann was third at 83 points while Montgomery County placed fourth at 92.
Rounding out the field were Fatima (122), Calvary Lutheran (133), Union (136), Pacific (177) and Linn (190).
Montgomery County’s Lyric Ford was the individual champion. The senior completed the course in 19:06.42.
Hermann’s Katy Menke (19:50.27) and Amelia Uthlaut (20:08.42) were second and third, respectively.
Rounding out the top five were Winfield’s Kadence Berry (20:13.54) and Montgomery County’s Malia Rodgers (20:13.71).
The rest of the top 10 were Owensville’s Ilene Limberg (20:14.62), Fatima’s Lauren Berhorst (20:31.09), Union’s Viola Johanson (21:24.48), St. Dominic’s Megan Osterholt (21:29.11) and Calvary Lutheran’s Sonya Brunner (21:53.57).
Union’s other runners were Kelsey Brake (13th in 22:13.82), Abigail Spurgeon (33rd in 23:50.87), Amy Schreck (59th in 27:05.27), Cordelia Schreck (62nd in 27:29.00), Olivia Mehringer (64th in 27:44.47) and Gianna Schreck (73rd in 32:34.08).
Pacific’s runners were Grace Dryer (19th in 22:55.58), Lauryn Schwierjohn (31st in 23:46.84), Carly Vaughn (53rd in 26:15.36), Bella Jones (60th in 27:09.81) and Ella Murphy (63rd in 27:33.18).
New Haven had two runners. Sydney Grubb was 28th in 23:35.04. Janelle Cronin ran 40th in 24:54.93.
St. Francis Borgia had two runners a well. Hailey Menges placed 45th in 25:10.96. Sophie Weber ran 65th in 28:16.70.
