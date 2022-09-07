St. Dominic sweeps volleyball Lady Knights
By Bill Battle
Progress.
That’s how St. Francis Borgia volleyball Head Coach CJ Steiger termed his team’s improvement Thursday in a three-set home loss to Archdiocesan Athletic Association foe St. Dominic.
St. Dominic (2-1, 1-0) won, 25-10, 25-23, 25-18.
Borgia fell to 1-3 on the season, 0-1 in conference play.
“We had a slow start in the first set,” Steiger said. “St. Dominic controlled play and we made a lot of errors.”
Steiger said Borgia picked up play in the final two sets.
“The good news was that we rebounded in the second and third games and had a lot better energy and focus.”
Steiger said the team dug deep to make up for the first game.
“We showed resilience after the way the first set went to fight back in the second and third games. We had a chance to win the second, but couldn’t close it out.”
Borgia got a player back for the match. Senior Gisele Bolzenius returned to the lineup as she had enough practices to play.
“She was a big spark for us in the middle,” Steiger said.
Madi Ulrich led the team in kills with 11. Bolzenius was next with six.
Macy Strubberg and Sophie Hurst each had three kills. Joanna Gillen, Alexa Struckhoff, Josie Charboneau and Nina Klak had one kill apiece.
Molly Schroeder led the team in digs with 13. Strubberg had nine, Ulrich ended with six, while Katherine Link and Hurst each had three.
Gillen and Brooke Leesmann had two digs apiece. Struckhoff, Lauren Kleekamp and Bolzenius each added one dig.
Strubberg led the team with 16 assists. Leesmann ended with four while Ulrich contributed two. Schroeder, Hurst and Charboneau each had one.
Ulrich served two aces. Strubberg and Charboneau each had one.
“Our defense showed improvement in the second and third sets,” Steiger said.
The teams will play again in O’Fallon Sept. 13. There’s a chance they could face off Saturday. Both teams are in the Borgia Tournament, but are in different pools.
