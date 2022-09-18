St. Dominic completed its Archdiocesan Athletic Association sweep of St. Francis Borgia Tuesday in O’Fallon, 25-23, 25-14, 25-12.
The Lady Crusaders improved to 3-0 in conference action while Borgia dropped to 3-7-1 overall, 0-2 in the league.
Madi Ulrich paced Borgia with seven kills. Josie Charboneau and Gisele Bolzenius each had four kills. Sophie Hurst logged three while Molly Schroeder, Joanna Gillen and Nina Klak had one kill apiece.
Ulrich was the digs leader with six. Charboneau posted four while Schroeder, Gillen, Macy Strubberg and Brooke Leesmann each logged three.
Bolzenius and Klak had two digs apiece. Katherine Link and Mikayla Weber each had one dig.
Leesmann led the setters with 11 assists. Strubberg posted four while Ulrich and Klak each had two. Hurst and Charboneau posted one assist each.
Ulrich had two solo blocks.
Hurst, Charboneau and Leesmann each served one ace.
Borgia plays Friday in Wildwood against Lafayette. The Lady Knights are back on the road Monday, playing at Pacific. Varsity action is expected to begin around 6 p.m.
Borgia plays in AAA action again Wednesday at O’Fallon Christian starting at 5:30 p.m.
