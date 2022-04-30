Close only counts in certain instances.
Baseball is not one of them.
St. Francis Borgia Regional played its second close game of the season with the St. Dominic Crusaders. However, the O’Fallon team completed the season sweep with a 4-2 win in Washington Tuesday.
St. Dominic (19-5) won their home game April 12, 4-1.
Borgia (7-7) had chances, according to Head Coach Rob Struckhoff.
“This was a very similar game to our first meeting with them,” Struckhoff said. “We had great pitching, but we made some key defensive mistakes and couldn’t get the timely hit. St. Dominic is 19-5 for a reason and it is great to see us compete well with them. However, it’s tough when you know we could’ve won both games.”
Both sides scored once in the first inning.
St. Dominic continued with single runs in the second and third innings. The Crusaders took a 4-1 lead in the top of the sixth, but Borgia got one back in the bottom of the frame.
Borgia faced Nate Kemp and Grant Richars, the same two pitchers who threw against the Knights in the first game.
Kemp went 5.2 innings for the win, allowing two earned runs on five hits, five walks and a hit batter. He fanned nine.
Richars pitched the final 1.1 innings, allowing a walk and striking out one for the save.
“We were able to put the ball in play more this game, but just couldn’t get the big hit with runners on base,” Struckhoff said.
Borgia countered with a trio of hurlers.
Jack Nobe started and went four innings, allowing three runs (one earned) on four hits and two walks. He struck out two.
“Jack Nobe had a great start on the mound,” Struckhoff said. “He’s got outstanding stuff and can be a challenge for any hitter when he’s on.”
Caden Carroll pitched two innings, allowing a run on three hits. He struck out three.
Brady Hanneken struck out one in the final inning.
“Caden Carroll and Brady Hanneken both gave great innings in relief to keep us within striking distance,” Struckhoff said. “All three of these guys have been solid this year and have allowed us to compete with anybody.
Sam Turilli posted two hits while Dane Eckhoff, Tanner McPherson and Isaac Vedder each had one hit.
“Isaac Vedder came up with a big hit in the first to get us on the board and tie the game,” Struckhoff said. “Sam Turilli was able to use his speed to get two infield hits and an RBI. Dane Eckhoff and Tanner McPherson collected our other two hits.”
Nobe walked twice. Vedder, Reagan Kandlbinder, Dane Eckhoff and Carroll walked.
Kandlbinder was hit by a pitch.
Turilli and Kandlbinder scored the Borgia runs. Turilli and Vedder posted RBIs.
“Defensively, Drew Eckhoff made an outstanding diving play to his right and threw the runner out at first — just an incredible play,” Struckhoff said. “Noah Hendrickson also gunned a base stealer out at second. Both of these underclassmen are getting better and better with experience.”
Connor Beerman led St. Dominic with two hits, including a double.
Carter Sommerkamp also doubled.
Richars, Drew Meyers and Jack Roppa singled.
Beermann, Sam Birkenmeyer, Meyers and Sommerkamp scored. Roppa drove in two. Luke Shelton logged the other RBI.
Shelton and Sommerkamp walked.
After playing O’Fallon Christian at CarShield Field Thursday, Borgia will play Washington in games Friday and Saturday.
Friday’s action takes place at Dutzow Ballpark with the varsity game at 4 p.m. and the JV game to follow.
The teams are slated to play Saturday at Borgia starting with the varsity game at 10 a.m. The JV game is set to follow around noon.