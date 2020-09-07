Advantage St. Dominic.
In a rematch of last year’s Class 3 quarterfinal match, the St. Dominic Lady Crusaders swept St. Francis Borgia Regional Tuesday in O’Fallon, 25-22, 25-19, 26-24.
The win gives St. Dominic the early lead in the Archdiocesan Athletic Association Large Division as it knocked off the defending league champion.
“St. Dominic played really well,” Borgia Head Coach CJ Steiger said. “We played strong at times, but we just weren’t very consistent with anything we did tonight and we couldn’t put anything together. Give them a lot of credit. Their defense was outstanding tonight and they outplayed us. They deserved the win.”
Steiger knows titles aren’t won in the opening match, but knows his team has to learn from the mistakes.
“You can learn a lot of things on nights like this,” Steiger said.
Ella Brinkmann led Borgia with 12 kills, according to Borgia’s statistics. Caroline Glastetter put down eight kills. Lily Brown had six kills. Maddie Dowil ended with four kills and Lynsey Batson added two.
Annie Arand supplied 31 assists.
Brinkmann had 15 digs. Glastetter was next with 14 digs. Lauren Nieder, who took over at libero in the third game, and Arand each posted 11 digs.
Alicia Baylard was next with eight digs. Dowil and Batson had three digs apiece.
“Lauren Nieder stepped up in the third set and played a much-needed better libero for us,” Steiger said. “The defense picked it up. Alicia, when she settled down, played better on the right side. We have a bunch of girls in new roles, but that’s no excuse. We’ve got to step up.”
Brown posted five total blocks with two solos. Glastetter had two block assists. Brinkmann, Batson and Arand each had one.
Breanna Schriemann led St. Dominic with 17 kills. Rachel Schipper led St. Dominic with 24 assists.
While both teams returned many significant players from last year, none had played competitively in months. Also, it was the first time the two teams had played a best-of-five match.
While Borgia was able to take the early lead, St. Dominic worked and found Borgia’s weakness — passing.
The Lady Knights led by as many as four points midway through the first game, but struggled to stay in system on serve receive or regular play. That gave the Lady Crusaders many additional chances to attack at the net. And St. Dominic took advantage at the key times.
Unforced errors also cost Borgia. The Lady Knights made 11 service errors in the match. One cost Borgia in the first game after the Lady Knights worked back to trail by a point.
In the third game, Borgia had a 24-23 lead, but made three attacking errors in a row to fall, 26-24.
“Not getting into system or not getting balls we could attack or swing at basically was our downfall tonight,” Steiger said. “We’ve got to learn from this and grow from here. We’ve got to get more mentally tough.”
Borgia played a little shorthanded as middle hitter Kaitlyn Patke didn’t make the trip.
Borgia hosted O’Fallon Christian in a conference match Thursday after The Missourian went to publication.
Borgia’s next match is Sept. 10 at home against Lutheran St. Charles. Tuesday’s road match at Notre Dame has been called off.
Borgia hosts its annual tournament Saturday, Sept. 12. The eight-team event includes Washington St. Dominic, Timberland and Francis Howell North in the Gold Pool and Borgia, Willard, Francis Howell Central and Troy in the Blue Pool.