St. Francis Borgia Regional’s hopes for an Archdiocesan Athletic Association Large Division title took a serious hit Monday night in O’Fallon.
Borgia (11-10, 4-2) fell to St. Dominic (9-12, 3-3), 65-43.
“We are adjusting to some injuries to our lineup,” Borgia Head Coach Stacia Houlihan said. “Callyn Weber is out for the remainder of the season. Kaitlyn Patke missed last night’s game due to concussion symptoms. Celia Gildehaus missed most of the game last night because of a knee injury. Some of the younger players are going to get an opportunity to play quality minutes.”
Borgia remains in second place in league play, but dropped another half-game behind conference leader Cardinal Ritter (16-5, 5-0).
Borgia hosts Notre Dame Feb. 24, and still has a makeup with Cardinal Ritter in conference action.
Borgia took a 14-13 lead over the Lady Crusaders in the opening quarter, but St. Dominic came back to lead at the half, 30-20.
St. Dominic led after three quarters, 49-29.
Lexie Meyer paced Borgia with 13 points.
Natalie Alferman was next with 11 points. Alferman hit three of Borgia’s five three-point baskets.
Audrey Richardson netted five points.
Mikayla Weber scored four points while Amanda Dorpinghaus, Celia Gildehaus and Madison Lieberoff each scored three points.
The Lady Knights went 8-14 from the free-throw line.
“We don’t have a game until next week, so we can reevaluate Kaitlyn and Celia,” Houlihan said. “Basketball is a long season and injuries happen. Unfortunately, we are dealing with it all at the same time.”
Audrey Blaine paced St. Dominic with 23 points.
Maren Hunt was next with 11 points.
Anna Burcham and Madison Lynch each scored nine points.
Delaney Smith netted seven points.
Grace Alkire scored three points while Jenna Rankey closed with two and Mia Tabacchi had one point.
St. Dominic hit four three-point baskets and went 9-14 from the free-throw line.