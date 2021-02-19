A year ago, the St. Francis Borgia Regional Knights would have been playing St. Dominic for placement in the Archdiocesan Athletic Association Large Division.
However, with the teams in separate divisions this season, St. Dominic’s 69-32 win Friday night didn’t have quite the significance.
St. Dominic (16-5) is playing in the AAA Small Division this season. Borgia (11-8) remains in the AAA Large Division.
It was the second meeting of the season between the schools. St. Dominic also won Jan. 13 in the Washington Tournament semifinals, 63-33.
“They got on us early,” Borgia Head Coach Dave Neier said. “They really do have a good team. We didn’t shoot well and they built up a lead. They came out hot.”
In Friday’s game, St. Dominic jumped out to a 15-6 lead after one quarter and was up at the half, 29-19.
The Crusaders led after three quarters, 48-30.
“In the third quarter, we got a couple of stops and got it down to eight, but we tried to get too quick and gave them too many easy shots. You can’t do that against a good team like them.”
Sophomore Grant Schroeder led Borgia with 10 points and added five rebounds, one assist and a steal. Schroeder hit two of the team’s three three-point baskets.
Adam Rickman scored seven points while grabbing seven rebounds with three assists. He hit the team’s lone free throw. Borgia was 1-8 from the stripe.
Sam Heggemann netted six points and added six rebounds.
Andrew Dyson scored five points and added five rebounds, two steals, an assist and a blocked shot.
Andrew Patton scored Borgia’s other four points. He also had five rebounds.
Ryan Kell added two assists. Max Meyers had two assists and a rebound. Sam Dunard had a rebound and a steal.
“Ryan Kell got hurt in the third quarter and that turned the tide a little bit,” Neier said. “We didn’t take care of the ball.”
Borgia’s game Monday at St. Pius was called off due to winter weather (snow and poor road conditions).
“We would like to play again as soon as possible,” Neier said.
Borgia is scheduled to play Friday at Cardinal Ritter before returning home to host Warrenton next Monday. The Knights go to Vianney next Tuesday and play Thursday, Feb. 25, at Fatima.