The Crusaders ran away with a lead in the third quarter.
St. Dominic (14-10) outscored Washington, 19-4, in the third period to close out the 49th annual Washington Boys Basketball Tournament with a third-place win over the host Blue Jays (17-8) Wednesday.
The tournament, which was originally slated to end Jan. 17, finally concluded Wednesday after previously being postponed three times.
St. Dominic started the third-place game on a 12-2 run, but Washington recovered to end the first quarter in a 13-13 tie. The teams remained deadlocked, 23-23, at halftime.
“We had such a great comeback after they brought the fight to us that first quarter,” Washington Head Coach Grant Young said. “We came back that second quarter and did such a good job of guarding, I thought.”
Turnovers and transition baskets were a key for St. Dominic to be able to build a 42-27 lead at the end of the third quarter.
Washington, which did not convert a successful three-point attempt in the first three quarters, suddenly found the target from beyond the arc four times in a row to take a chunk out of that lead in the final period.
However, it wasn’t enough to fully undo the damage inflicted in the third quarter as St. Dominic went into a clock-control offense in the final five minutes and finished out the win.
“We didn’t give up,” Young said. “We rallied back to eight. Zac Coulter got hot and Jack Lackman hit a big three. We did some good things, but right there at the end it came down to us not making free throws. We had opportunities to put buckets in late from the free-throw line and chip into that lead and didn’t do it. They held onto the ball. The third quarter was uncharacteristic, but it’s do or die time. It’s either win and advance or lose and go home, so we can’t worry about what we did tonight.”
Washington shot a total of 10-18 from the free-throw line in the contest.
Coulter, who made three of Washington’s four three-point attempts, led the Blue Jays with 12 points.
Connor Vollmer scored eight points, Ryan Hoerstkamp seven, Todd Bieg six, Lackman five, Brigham Broadbent four and Jason Sides two.
Ryan Schwendeman had the biggest scoring night of any individual in this year’s tournament, netting 28 points to lead the Crusaders.
Other scorers included Matthew Willenbrink (10 points), Brendan Deters (seven), Anthony Lewis (five) and Kyle Crawford (three).
Washington next plays in the Class 4 District 4 Tournament Saturday at Westminster Christian Academy.
The No. 3 seeded Blue Jays tip off against sixth-seeded Pacific at 1:30 p.m.