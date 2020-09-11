For nearly a half, the St. Francis Borgia Regional soccer Knights held out against perennial state power St. Dominic.
But the Crusaders found a way to net a goal in the first half and added three more in the second for a 4-0 Archdiocesan Athletic Association Large Division win.
“First, I have to give credit to St. Dominic,” Borgia Head Coach Daniel Strohmeyer said. “They are very skilled and well organized. I also feel blessed to even be playing right now.”
It was Borgia’s opening game and the Knights were pressured early and often by the Crusaders. Freshman keeper Justin Mort was asked to come up with several big saves. He ended with 14 stops on the night.
“I was happy and encouraged with the way our defence performed last night, especially in the first half,” Strohmeyer said. “They were under a lot of pressure and held firm for most of the game. It also takes time for the defensive unit to gel, and with some good signs last night I am optimistic we will get where we need to be.”
Jake Karolczak scored three of the goals for the Crusaders, starting with the first one in the 27th minute.
That’s how the half ended. St. Dominic (2-0, 2-0) added two goals in the 55th minute with Jimmy Doherty and Karolczak finding the net.
Karolczak scored a final goal to make it 4-0.
Will Nicholson made two saves in goal for the Crusaders in logging the shutout.
Doherty added two assists and Nate Grewe posted one for St. Dominic.
“Overall, we need to move the ball better,” Strohmeyer said. “We have the individual skill to challenge a team like St. Dominic. We just need movement off the ball to facilitate moving the ball quickly to create more quality scoring chances. I am proud of the effort and determination from the team. Ultimately, we have postseason goals, so we take this first game and learn from it and move forward.”
Borgia hit the road over the weekend to play in the Cape Notre Dame Tournament.