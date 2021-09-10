The good news is that St. Francis Borgia Regional boys soccer Head Coach Daniel Strohmeyer knows his team’s matches won’t get much tougher than the season opener.
Borgia lost Thursday in O’Fallon to St. Dominic, 4-0.
“It is tough to play the first game of the season against a team with the quality of St. Dominic,” Strohmeyer said. “They have 12 seniors this year and with a ton of skill and experience.”
St. Dominic was the Class 4 state runner-up last season.
“We are very young, starting six sophomores,” Strohmeyer said. “We have skill, but I wasn’t sure what to expect going into the game. Our boys battled and went toe to toe with them for the majority of the game. We ran into some cramping and fatigue in the last quarter of the game.”
Borgia limited the Crusaders to one goal in the first half before giving up three more in the second half.
Justin Mort stopped eight of the 12 shots on goal.
“Sophomore Justin Mort played an amazing game in goal,” said Strohmeyer. “He had eight saves, but it was more than his saves. He was playing like an experienced senior with this positioning and distribution.”
Aiden Mylenbusch stopped two shots for the shutout win.
“We were able to create a few chances, but overall I think we played very defensively,” Strohmeyer said. “We missed some opportunities to push numbers forward, but we were hesitant because we know Dominic’s quality.”
Nate Grewe scored two of the St. Dominic goals. Phillip Hartenbach and Jack Lafata each scored once.
Andrew Harper, Jack Schwering, Harry Staebell and Aiden Wania earned one assist apiece.
Strohmeyer feels the match built confidence with his team.
“Ultimately, the game showed us that we can play with anybody,” Strohmeyer said.
Borgia played three matches in the Cape Girardeau Notre Dame Tournament over the weekend. The Knights return to action Tuesday, hosting Tolton Catholic in Archdiocesan Athletic Association action. The varsity match starts at 6:30 p.m.
Borgia plays Thursday at St. Mary’s in another conference contest.