There’s never an easy night in the Archdiocesan Athletic Association for girls soccer.
Defending Class 4 state champion St. Dominic (2-0, 1-0) opened league play with a shutout of St. Francis Borgia Regional Thursday in O’Fallon, 8-0.
The Lady Knights dropped to 1-2-1 overall, 0-1 in the conference.
St. Dominic scored its final three goals in the first 10 minutes of the second half to finish it in the 51st minute.
“St. Dominic is always extremely tough,” Borgia Head Coach Mackenzie Severino said. “They are constantly moving off the ball, making precise passes and working together very well.”
Borgia goalkeeper Madison Lammert stopped seven shots in the game.
St. Dominic was paced by Macie Begley, Grace Bindbeutel and Jessica Larson, who each scored twice. Larson also had two assists.
The game ended a tough first week for the Lady Knights. After winning the Rolla Blue Fish Tournament last Saturday, beating Rolla and tying Pacific, Borgia lost to last year’s Class 3 third-place team Union and the Class 4 champs, St. Dominic.
“Although this loss was rough, there were definitely positives,” Severino said. “We did much better this game of not diving in defensively, and keeping our marks. We just need to do this more consistently, because teams like St. Dominic will capitalize on any lack of discipline.”
Severino said Hayle Kromer and Amelia Bogler, normally midfielders, were asked to play defensive roles against St. Dominic.
“They worked well with our other defenders and showed their versatility,” Severino said. “I was beyond proud of their effort and determination.”
Borgia plays St. Clair and St. Pius X (Festus) next week.