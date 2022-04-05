Despite the final result, there was good news for the St. Francis Borgia Regional girls soccer team.
Borgia (2-3-1, 0-2) fell to St. Dominic (6-0, 3-0) Thursday at home, 5-0.
In the second meeting with the defending Class 4 state champion, Borgia was able to cut the number of goals allowed by three.
It also marked the final time Borgia has to play St. Dominic this season.
Jordan Hollandsworth stopped one shot for St. Dominic’s shutout.
Grace Bindbeutel netted two goals. Addie Biehl, Jessica Larson and Grace Luedde scored one goal apiece.
Larson had two assists and Bindbeutel recorded one.
Borgia returns to action Tuesday, playing another Archdiocesan Athletic Association game at St. Louis Notre Dame. The varsity action is set for 4 p.m.
Borgia plays next Thursday at Duchesne in St. Charles with the varsity match at 6 p.m.
After that, the Lady Knights go to the Helias Shootout in Jefferson City April 8-9.