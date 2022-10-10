Scoring four goals in each half, the St. Dominic boys soccer Crusaders claimed an 8-0 win over St. Francis Borgia Tuesday in O’Fallon.
Updated: October 10, 2022 @ 10:01 am
Scoring four goals in each half, the St. Dominic boys soccer Crusaders claimed an 8-0 win over St. Francis Borgia Tuesday in O’Fallon.
However, Borgia Head Coach Daniel Strohmeyer said there’s far more than just the score.
“Certainly, St. Dominic is very good,” he said. “The first touch, movement and skill is much better than anyone we’ve played this season and better then us.”
Already playing shorthanded due to missing a defender due to illness, Borgia was hit with a red card which also gave St. Dominic a penalty kick.
Justin Mort, who stopped two shots and allowed two goals, yielded after the foul to Peyton Grannemann for the remainder of the game.
Grannemann stopped five shots and allowed six goals over 35 minutes.
“At halftime we talked about not quitting, staying positive and battling to the end, and that’s what they did,” Strohmeyer said.
“I don’t like losing, and I certainly don’t like getting beat 8-0, but I’m proud of the way the boys battled and we ended the game with our heads held high,” Strohmeyer said. “We will see them again here in a couple of weeks (Oct. 21). I don’t know if we will win, but we will compete.”
St. Dominic improved to 5-7-2 while Borgia dropped to 6-7 with the result.
