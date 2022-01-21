The St. Francis Borgia Regional basketball Knights struggled to find traction on the final night of the Washington Tournament.
Fighting for their second tournament title in three years, the Knights (9-5) instead fell to St. Dominic (12-4), 51-29, in Friday’s tournament finale.
It was the second consecutive championship for the Crusaders at the tournament and the team’s third in the past four seasons, a run broken only by Borgia’s tournament win in 2019.
The St. Dominic defense held Borgia’s shooters to a dismal 9-44 from the field (20.5 percent) and 3-22 from three-point range on the night.
“I think they may have played a little faster than we wanted to play,” Borgia Head Coach Dave Neier said. “It seemed like we were rushing on our shots. We usually shoot the ball pretty well, and tonight we just did not shoot a good percentage at all.”
The Crusaders held a 10-5 lead after one quarter and an 18-10 advantage at the half.
“The first half was our opportunity,” Neier said. “They played exceptional defense, but we had an opportunity to have a lead in that first half and that would have made a big difference in putting more pressure on them.”
St. Dominic held the Knights to just two points in the third period while stretching the lead to 36-12.
Borgia started to find its shooting touch in the fourth quarter, resulting in a 17-point final period.
Jack Nobe led the Knights with nine points, four rebounds and two steals.
Sam Dunard notched eight points with three rebounds and one steal.
Adam Rickman scored six points with three rebounds, three blocks and two steals.
Drew Fischer finished with five points, five assists, three rebounds and two steals.
Grant Schroeder posted one point, four steals, three rebounds, two assists and one block.
Heath Landwehr pulled down two rebounds.
Nathan Kell grabbed two steals and one block.
“They really got after us and made it really tough for us,” Neier said. “This is the kind of game where the team’s got to learn something. We have to get better from this game and learn how to handle these situations.”
Ryan Schwendeman, named the tournament’s most valuable player, led the Crusaders with 19 points.
Trevor North finished with 11 points.
Other scorers included Jason Bland (five points), Matthew Willenbrink (five), Luke Vanourney (three), Brayden Gardner (three), Jack Roppa (two), Colin Steed (two) and Tyler Ruedebusch (one).
Borgia next plays Friday, at home against St. Mary’s at 7 p.m.