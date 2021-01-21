Almost.
St. Francis Borgia Regional’s attempt to derail St. Dominic in the Archdiocesan Athletic Association Large Division race came up just short Monday night in O’Fallon.
The Lady Crusaders (9-6, 4-1) bounced back from a large early deficit to beat Borgia (7-9, 1-4), 56-54.
“We played a really good game for the most part,” Borgia Head Coach Stacia Houlihan said. “St. Dominic really shot well, making eight threes. But I really liked our effort. We are starting to show that we can give anybody a good game. Now we need to learn how to win.”
Borgia led 16-5 after one quarter and 30-18 at the half. However, St. Dominic charged back, outscoring Borgia by a 26-13 margin in the third quarter to lead 44-43 heading into the final eight minutes.
St. Dominic hit eight three-point baskets in the game, which helped the Lady Crusaders cut the gap.
Borgia fought back by focusing the offense on its two inside standouts.
Kaitlyn Patke led all scorers with 21 points and was 5-5 from the free-throw line.
Avery Lackey netted 17 points before fouling out.
Borgia also reached the free-throw line 20 times, hitting 14 shots. St. Dominic was 4-7 from the stripe. Borgia hit two three-point baskets.
No other Borgia player managed more than four points with Grace Rickman and Callyn Weber both checking in at that amount.
Audrey Richardson scored three points. Mya Hillermann and Jenna Ulrich both netted two points while Lexie Meyer added one point.
Three St. Dominic players reached double figures with Jessie Blaine leading the way at 18 points.
Lily Brengarth and Delaney Smith both scored 12 points. Smith’s points came on four three-point baskets.
Makinley Miller scored eight points and Alex Zoellner had the other six points.
Borgia returns to action Thursday, traveling to St. Louis to face Cardinal Ritter in another conference game.