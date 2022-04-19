St. Dominic took advantage of a field shift Tuesday to defeat the St. Francis Borgia Regional baseball Knights, 4-1.
Due to extremely soggy conditions in the outfield at Borgia, the game was shifted to O’Fallon.
Borgia fell to 5-6 overall, 1-2 in the Archdiocesan Athletic Association. St. Dominic improved to 14-5 overall, 3-1 in league play.
Borgia Head Coach Rob Struckhoff said the Knights faced two of the top St. Dominic pitchers.
Nate Kemp was the winning pitcher, going 5.1 innings. He allowed one run on three hits and one walk. Kemp fanned 11 Knights.
Grant Richars pitched the last 1.2 innings, allowing a hit and striking out three.
“We saw probably their best two pitchers,” Struckhoff said. “Both threw over 90 mph. We were fortunate to score early, but we didn’t get enough.”
St. Dominic scored two runs in each of the first two innings for its offensive output. Borgia scored its run in the top of the first.
St. Dominic outhit the Knights, 7-4. Each side had one walk. Borgia made all three errors.
“All four runs they scored were unearned,” Struckhoff said. “You can’t make mistakes against good teams.”
Brady Hanneken went the distance for Borgia on the hill, allowing four unearned runs on seven hits, one walk and one hit batter over six innings. Hanneken struck out four.
“Brady did a good job limiting the damage and gave us opportunities to get back into the ballgame,” Struckhoff said.
Tanner McPherson had two of the four Borgia hits. The Eckhoff brothers, Dane and Drew, each had one hit.
Dane Eckhoff had Borgia’s lone walk. He also stole a base and scored the run.
McPherson had the RBI.
“Tanner had a couple of good at-bats and Dane and Drew were able to get hits,” Struckhoff said. “Jack Nobe had a big swing in the sixth. He crushed it, but the wind held it up.”
Drew Meyers logged two hits for St. Dominic.
Cam Whitt doubled. Carter Sommerkamp, Sam Birkenmeyer, Harrison Wurdack and Sam Cross singled.
Colin Warner drew the walk. Sommerkamp was hit by a pitch.
Sommerkamp and Cross each stole two bases. Meyers had one steal.
Wurdack sacrificed.
Sommerkamp, Luke Shelton, Birkenmeyer and Cross scored.
Whitt and Meyers each had one RBI.
“Our record over the past few games has not been the best, but we’ve played some real good teams,” Struckhoff said. “Half of our squad right now started the season on the JV. We’ve got five starters out right now. It’s been a difficult year on the injury side.”
Struckhoff said the players who have moved into the varsity spots have done well.
“I’m pretty happy with the guys coming up,” he said.
Borgia is scheduled to return to action Monday, hosting Duchesne in AAA action starting at 4:30 p.m.