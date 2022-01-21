Defense wins championships.
Holding all three opponents below 40 points at the Washington Tournament last week helped the St. Dominic Crusaders make their way through the bracket as the No. 3 seed to repeat as tournament champions.
Senior forward Ryan Schwendeman (MVP) led St. Dominic from the post with 56 points for an average of 18.7 per game. Between the first two rounds of the tournament, Schwendeman amassed 18 rebounds, eight steals and seven assists in wins over Washington and Ladue.
St. Dominic’s non-scoring stats for the final round were not available at print deadline.
Other tournament selections were as follows:
• St. Dominic junior guard Trevor North.
• St. Francis Borgia Regional junior guard Grant Schroeder.
• Pattonville senior guard Kellen Thames.
• Ladue junior guard Jack Steinbach.
• St. Charles senior guard Micah Salamone.
• Washington junior guard Sam Paule.
• Francis Howell Central senior forward Adam Painter.
North finished with 37 points and led all players in the tournament with 10 three-point baskets.
Schroeder led the tournament runner-up Knights with 27 points in the opening round of the tournament, and followed up with 30 in a semifinal win over top-seeded Pattonville in the semifinals. He finished the tournament with 58 points, 16 rebounds, six assists, seven steals and two blocks.
Thames posted 61 points with 26 rebounds, 14 assists and 16 steals in the tournament.
Steinbach scored 47 points with 12 rebounds, 10 assists and three steals.
The third-place match featured a scoring showdown between Thames and Steinbach where Thames posted 23 points and Steinbach 22 as Pattonville held off Ladue at the buzzer, 49-46.
Salamone shot 7-9 from three-point range in the tournament to finish with 50 points, 23 rebounds and 13 steals. He shot a perfect 3-3 from beyond the arc against Washington in the consolation final.
Paule scored 36 points in the tournament. His 20-point night in the consolation semifinals helped lift the Blue Jays to a 77-75 come-from-behind win in overtime against Francis Howell Central.
Painter finished the tournament with 85 points, 31 rebounds, 10 assists and seven steals over three games.
Painter’s 40-point effort in the seventh-place game against the St. Louis homeschool Blue Knights ties him for second all-time for most points in a single game at the tournament, matching Seckman’s Dustin Tylka (1999 against Borgia) and St. Clair’s Rich Davis (1990 versus Sullivan).
His 85-point total for the week ties Painter for sixth place in the tournament’s record book for all-time single tournament scoring performances along with a trio of Borgia players — Nathan Philipp (1993), Alex Moosmann (2006) and Paul Eckerle (2007).
Davis’ 105 points in 1990 remains the top mark at the event for a single tournament while Moosmann’s 43-point night against Lafayette in the 2006 championship game continues to hold the single-game record.