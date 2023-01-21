Gravity was not St. Francis Borgia’s friend Tuesday night.
Borgia had a final shot for a potential win at St. Dominic in Archdiocesan Athletic Association girls basketball action, but it didn’t drop through the basket and the host Lady Crusaders prevailed, 32-30.
“We had a slow start but clawed our way back into the game,” Borgia Head Coach Stacia Houlihan said. “Tatum Scheer came off the bench and made two big shots to get us close. Natalie Alferman made some big plays as well. We had a shot to win at the buzzer but the ball did not drop for us. The team really competed and I was proud of our effort.”
Borgia (5-11, 3-3) has two remaining league games after Thursday’s trip to Columbia to face Father Tolton Catholic. Both remaining games are next week. The Lady Knights host Lutheran St. Charles Monday and play at Duchesne in St. Charles Thursday.
In Tuesday’s game, St. Dominic (8-7, 3-1) raced ahead, leading 16-4 after eight minutes.
Borgia started to chip back form there. It was 18-13 for St. Dominic at the half. St. Dominic led, 20-18, after three quarters.
Scheer and Alferman each scored eight points to tie for Borgia’s scoring lead. Each hit two three-point baskets.
Scheer also had two assists, a rebound and a steal. Alferman added a rebound and a steal.
Celia Gildehaus and Clara Nowak scored four points apiece.
Gildehaus grabbed 10 rebounds with three blocked shots, two steals and an assist.
Nowak handed out three assists with two rebounds and two steals.
Sydney Kessler closed with three points, six rebounds, a blocked shot and a steal.
Amanda Dorpinghaus added two points, four rebounds, two assists and a steal.
Haley Vondera scored one point and had three rebounds and one steal.
Madison Lieberoff and Claire Turgeon each contributed a steal.
Borgia went 4-9 from the free-throw line.
Madison Lynch led St. Dominic with 10 points.
Anna Burcham and Natalie Testerman each scored six points. Rylee McDowell was next with four.
Grace Burle, Maren Hunt and Mia Tabacchi netted two points apiece.
St. Dominic hit two three-point shots and went 6-16 from the free-throw line.