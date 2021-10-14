One streak ended, but another continued Friday night in O’Fallon.
St. Dominic (4-3, 1-2) defeated St. Francis Borgia Regional (0-7, 0-3), 54-14, in Archdiocesan Athletic Association Large Division action, ending a four-game losing steak against the Knights that stretched back to 2017.
However, Borgia’s losing streak, which stretches back to Nov. 13, 2020, was extended to eight.
Finding a successful formula has eluded the Knights so far this season, but the effort is there, according to Head Coach Dale Gildehaus.
“The kids are giving every ounce of effort they can,” Gildehaus said.
Although the final score was one-sided, Borgia found positives in the game.
The Knights held the Crusaders to just one score in the first quarter, and it was 21-0 at the half.
“I believe this was the best half we’ve played this year defensively,” Gildehaus said. “These young men executed flawlessly.”
After St. Dominic scored on the opening kickoff of the third quarter, Borgia scored back-to-back touchdowns. Nathan Kell threw a halfback option pass to Jordan Mohesky for a 54-yard touchdown with 11:22 to play in the third quarter.
Kell then returned an interception 48 yards for another touchdown with 9:19 to play in the third quarter. Borgia cut the St. Dominic lead to 27-14 after Zach Mort’s second extra-point kick.
That woke up the Crusaders, who scored four unanswered touchdowns to run the score up to 54-14 by the end of the quarter. There was no scoring in the fourth quarter.
Borgia managed to gain 200 offensive yards on the night and earned 10 first downs. Borgia was successful on two of 11 third down conversions.
The Knights were penalized four times for 35 yards and turned the ball over three times to one takeaway.
Koen Zeltmann completed nine of 17 pass attempts for 100 yards.
Kell threw the ball once for his 54-yard touchdown pass.
Zeltmann was the top rusher with 17 carries for 25 yards. Hayden Wolfe ran four times for 16 yards.
Kell had two carries for three yards. Ben Roehrig ran once for one yard, and Trenton Volmert had six carries for one yard.
Kell was the top receiver with six catches for 61 yards. Mohesky had two receptions for 55 yards. Kaden Patke caught a 31-yard pass, and Garren Parks had one reception for seven yards.
Parks had six solo tackles. Ben Lause made five solo stops with one assist.
Jack Guehne, Will Hoer, Ryan Kampschroeder and Roehrig each had three solo tackles. Roehrig had two assists.
“Ben Lause had a great game,” Gildehaus said. “Will Warden did a good job at nose guard. Jack Guehne continues to do everything he possibly can. Will Hoer makes plays. Jordan Mohesky, Liam Kluesner and Ryan Kampschroeder played well defensively.”
For the Crusaders, Kelly Welby was 11-20 for 250 yards, three touchdowns and an interception.
Jackson Overton ran 12 times for 118 yards.
Sam Cross had three carries for 40 yards. Anthony Anderson ran twice for 22 yards, and Nicholas Bittner picked up 10 yards on two carries.
Welby kept the ball once for seven yards. Logan Buysse ran once for three yards. Matthew Willenbrink had one carry for a six-yard loss.
Willenbrink caught three passes for 111 yards, and Overton had two catches for 94 yards.
Ryan Schwendeman caught two passes for 19 yards. Cameron Whitt had two receptions for 14 yards. Cody Powell caught a pass for 12 yards.
Clayton Arrowood had five solo tackles and one assist and returned a fumble for a touchdown. Quinn Kiger had five solo tackles.
Anderson had two sacks. Sam Birkenmeier and Seth Skiljan each had one.
Willenbrink returned a kickoff for a touchdown.
Week 8
The good news is that Borgia returns home for Week 9 and plays the next two games back on friendly turf.
The bad news is that the Knights host Hillsboro (6-1), which leads Class 4 District 1 with 48.04 points. The Hawks are looking to stay in front of North County (6-1, 42.57).
Hillsboro’s loss came to undefeated Jackson in Week 2, 42-0. The Hawks have won the rest. Other than the Jackson game and a Week 5 win over Festus (34-29), Hillsboro has scored at least 41 points in every game.
Although the Hawks will throw the ball, the attack focus is on the ground. Jaxin Patterson is 79 yards from reaching 1,000 for the season, and he has 13 touchdowns. Austin Romaine (587 yards), Payton Brown (298) and Tyler Watson (220) are other running threats.
Griffin Ray has completed 27 of 53 pass attempts for 408 yards, four touchdowns and four interceptions.
Watson leads the receivers with 13 catches for 205 yards. Romaine has grabbed 11 catches for 151 yards.
Romaine also is the team’s leading tackler with 61 total stops.
District
Borgia remains fifth in the Class 2 District 2 standings with 26.2 points. Cuba (0-7, 17.95) has the sixth spot.
The top four teams are Lutheran St. Charles (5-2, 50.46), Duchesne (5-2, 42.04), Grandview (4-3, 36.78) and Hermann (3-4, 32.31).
With the losing streak, the Knights would need to win out and keep the season going into the playoffs.
Borgia has never had a winless season. The only time it won only one game was 1960, when it played a mixed varsity and junior varsity schedule.
Borgia has had only two wins twice, in 1959 (2-1) and 1961 (2-7).
The last time the Knights had a losing record was 2012 (4-6).
This will be only the third losing season for Gildehaus. The Knights were 4-6 in 1990, 5-6 in 2005 and 4-6 in 2012. Gildehaus has a career record of 278-112.
Box Score
BOR — 0-0-14-0=14
StD — 7-14-33-0=54
First Quarter
StD — Jackson Overton 7 run (Max Nash kick), 6:34
Second Quarter
StD — Matthew Willenbrink 69 pass from Kelly Welby (Nash kick), 8:30
StD — Ryan Schwendman 12 pass from Welby (Nash kick), 2:56
Third Quarter
StD — Matthew Willenbrink 95 kickoff return (kick failed), 11:44
BOR — Jordan Mohesky 54 pass from Nathan Kell (Zach Mort kick), 11:22
BOR — Kell 48 interception return (Mort kick), 9:19.
StD — Overton 48 run (Nash kick), 7:58
StD — Clayton Arrowood 30 fumble return (pass failed), 7:48
StD — Overton 62 pass from Welby (Nash kick), 4:10
StD — Overton 4 run (Nash kick), 3:50
Fourth Quarter
No scoring