St. Dominic’s girls golfers emerged victorious Tuesday at a tri-meet held at Franklin County Country Club.
Paced by medalist Annabelle Bush, St. Dominic ended at 170 while host St. Francis Borgia shot 214. Dixon also competed, but didn’t field enough golfers for a team score.
“The girls played a solid round yesterday at FCCC against St. Dominic,” Borgia Head Coach Michael Pelster said.
Bush shot 39 to lead all golfers.
Borgia’s team was paced by Sophie Fletcher and Natalie Alferman, who both ended at 49.
“Sophie Fletcher is starting to play really well, which is exciting to see,” Pelster said. “She is hitting the ball great and playing around the greens well. Natalie had one rough hole but did not let that kill her round which was great.”
Lydia Renkemeyer was next at 57 while Chloe Wunderlich shot 59.
“Lydia and Chloe continue to improve and hit the ball much better,” Pelster said.
Lexie Meyer and Nia Marquart rounded out Borgia’s team with rounds of 64.
Following Bush for St. Dominic were Jenna Rankey (42), Bella Daniel (43), Caitlyn Smith (46), Illy Seydel (46) and Caitlyn Kennedy (49).
For Dixon, Montgomery Keck shot 66. Addisyn Robinett was next at 69. Samaya Rangel carded 78.