For four innings, the St. Francis Borgia Regional softball Lady Knights were able to stay close to rival St. Dominic in the home softball opener.
But the Lady Crusaders found the bats in the fifth and sixth innings on the way to a 13-0 Archdiocesan Athletic Association victory Tuesday in Washington.
“I know, as our season goes on, we are going to make more and more plays,” Borgia Head Coach Andrew Eggert said. “They put the ball in play, and we did not take care of the ball the way we needed to. I hope this game can be something we can all learn from and use it to get better.”
Errors helped the Lady Crusaders (2-3, 1-0) score once in the first and twice in the third. However, Borgia (2-3, 0-1) seemed to make plays and generate offensive chances until a long fifth inning.
St. Dominic scored six times in that inning and then added four runs in the top of the sixth to end the game early on the run rule.
St. Dominic outhit the Lady Knights, 14-3. Borgia made the game’s five errors.
Offensively, Haley Puetz hit a double, and Elizabeth Sinnott and Paige Vogelgesang both singled.
Amanda Dorpinghaus and Puetz drew walks.
Dorpinghaus was the starting pitcher and went five innings, allowing nine runs (five earned) on 11 hits and one walk.
“Amanda pitched a lot better than the score indicates,” Eggert said. “I was pleased with her performance.”
Celia Gildehaus pitched one inning, allowing four runs (two earned) on three hits and three walks.
Kelsey Kunz threw the shutout for St. Dominic, allowing three hits and two walks and striking out six.
Rylee McDowell ended with three hits.
Victoria Owen, Delaney Smith and Kennedy Locker each had two hits. Owen doubled.
Also hitting doubles were Jenna Little and Katie Bergland.
Abbie Danchus, Addison Henke and Grace Edwards singled.
Owen, Mattie Tritz, Lillie Jobe and Bergland walked.
McDowell stole two bases. Smith, Danchus, Bergland and Belah Shanks stole one base apiece.
Borgia traveled Thursday to Tolton Catholic and returns home to host Notre Dame (St. Louis) Tuesday at 4:15 p.m. Both are Archdiocesan Athletic Association games.