One St. Francis Borgia football team played Friday night.
The Borgia soccer Knights (8-9, 2-3) fell to Archdiocesan Athletic Association foe St. Dominic (11-9-2, 6-0), 1-0.
St. Dominic had beaten the Knights Oct. 4 in O’Fallon, 8-0.
“Wins and loses are not all created equal,” Borgia Head Coach Daniel Strohmeyer said. “Sometimes you win and feel like you lost and sometimes you lose and feel like you won. This loss to St. Dominic felt like a win. They controlled the ball and created several quality chances in the first 20 minutes. One went in for a goal, and Justin Mort made a couple of really nice saves on two others.”
But Borgia was able to stop the damage after that point.
“After 20 minutes, down 1-0, our guys started to gain confidence,” Strohmeyer said. “We started stepping harder and taking chances up the field. By the end of the first half we were frustrating them. They started playing longer balls because they could not move the ball through us like they normally do.”
Things changed again in the second half.
“In the second half we took it to them,” Strohmeyer said. “Mort only had to make one save in the second half. Our defensive unit played awesome. We shifted into a five back when we were out of possession to match up with their attack. The three center backs were Joe Adolphson, Drew Fischer and Christopher Hasting with a combination of Sam Chambers, Daniel Schumacher, Vincent Strohmeyer and Landon Apprill rotating as the outside defenders. We frustrated St. Dominic’s attackers. Holding midfielder Hunter Reinberg was crucial in controlling the ball on defense and in the attack.”
However, the goal scored by Aidan Roellig in the first half proved to be enough.
“Unfortunately, we couldn’t put one in, but for us to take St. Dominic out of their game and clearing the ball or kicking it out of bounds to slow down our attack, was great to see,” Strohmeyer said. “It was a great confidence boost heading into the end of the season. I hope we can carry it into postseason.”
Mort stopped four shots in goal while Owen Wolf had two saves for St. Dominic.
Borgia played at Bishop DuBourg Monday and is slated to finish the regular season Tuesday at home against Northwest.
The Knights are seeded second in the Class 1 District 4 Tournament and will play No. 3 Missouri Military Academy Tuesday, Nov. 1, in Westphalia. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
The title match is Thursday, Nov. 3, at 6 p.m.
