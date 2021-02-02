Trailing by 21 points with three events to go, the St. Francis Borgia Regional girls swimming Lady Knights nearly pulled off the comeback Friday at the Four Rivers Family YMCA.
Borgia outscored visiting St. Dominic in the final event, 12-2, but it wasn’t quite enough as the Lady Crusaders prevailed in the meet, 86-83.
“We were definitely the underdog here,” Borgia Head Coach Diane Jones said. “St. Dominic has two elite swimmers who made it to state finals last year. They brought 20 swimmers because that was the cap. We have only nine, meaning lots of empty lanes and points on the table.”
Jones said her swimmers were able to overcome that.
“It’s amazing how close the meet was,” she said.
Borgia won five races:
• Ava Mohart in the 50 freestyle (26.79);
• Elizabeth Simily in the 100 freestyle (1:07.51);
• 200 freestyle relay team of Simily, Lily Schmieder, Isabella Rio and Mohart (1:50.91);
• Schmieder in the 100 breaststroke (1:25.76); and
• 400 freestyle relay team of Simily, Rio, Schmieder and Mohart (4:18.65).
Borgia had seven second-place finishes. They were Jamie Poepsel (200 and 500 freestyle), Simily (50 freestyle), Rio (200 individual medley and 100 butterfly), Sophia Fletcher (100 backstroke) and 400 freestyle relay team of Lucy Schafer, Poepsel, Peyton Lackey and Fletcher.
“The deck was kind of noisy and we got a false start in the 100 free, without which, we literally end up with a tie for the meet,” Jones said. “What impressed me, though, was how well these girls rebounded — dropping two seconds in the 200 free relay to win it, and move up in state rankings. As I tell them, character shows most not when everything goes right, but when something goes wrong. The 200 free relay win tells you everything you need to know about these girls.”
Jones said there were other highlights.
“Once again, we had multiple PRs,” Jones said. “Isabel Rio broke the school record in the 200 IM, Sophia Fletcher broke 29 seconds in the 50 free and dropped eight seconds in the 100 backstroke.”
Borgia swims Friday against Washington in the Town Showdown.
The Lady Knights swim at the Archdiocesan Athletic Association meet at the St. Peters Rec-Plex Sunday.