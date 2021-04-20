Rivalry reignited.
St. Dominic took charge of the Archdiocesan Athletic Association Large Division baseball standings Tuesday by beating Borgia, 11-6.
The Crusaders improved to 6-5 overall, 3-0 in the division. Borgia dropped to 8-2, 3-1.
“St. Dominic is a really good team and will contend in Class 4 this year,” Borgia Head Coach Rob Struckhoff said. “We saw their ace (Grant Richars), who is committed to Coastal Carolina. He was tough, but I was really happy with our offensive production. We were able to put five runs on him and had opportunities for much more. We just couldn’t get the big hit in a couple of innings.”
Borgia opened the game with a run in the top of the first, but the host Crusaders scored twice in the bottom of the opening inning.
Borgia tied it in the second.
St. Dominic retook the lead with three runs in the third and scored six more runs in the fourth.
Borgia rallied late, scoring three runs in the sixth and one in the seventh, but it wasn’t enough.
“I was proud that after we got down, we didn’t give up,” Rob Struckhoff said. “We got back in the game late and were one hit away from making the game really interesting.
“We could’ve easily folded up, but we didn’t,” he said. “That shows a lot of maturity, focus, and pride.”
Caleb Kleekamp suffered the defeat. He went three innings, allowing five runs on five hits and two walks. He struck out four.
Gavin Mueller pitched an inning, allowing six runs (five earned) on seven hits. He struck out two.
Blake Whitlock pitched the final two innings, allowing one hit and one walk.
Offensively, Isaac Vedder and Sam Turilli each had two hits. Vedder doubled.
“Isaac Vedder continued his emergence as one of our feared hitters,” Rob Struckhoff said. “His RBI double in the first got us on the board. He’s really given our offense a shot in the arm recently.”
Brayden Mayer, Sam Heggemann, Mueller, Owen Struckhoff and Whitlock singled.
Owen Struckhoff walked twice. Alonzo MacDonald was hit by pitches twice.
“Owen Struckhoff did his usual thing — just finding a way to get on base,” Rob Struckhoff said. “He led us with three runs scored.”
Tyler Stieffermann sacrificed, and Whitlock hit a sacrifice fly.
Owen Struckhoff scored three of Borgia’s runs. Turilli, Whitlock and Max Meyers each scored once.
“Sam Turilli also had multiple hits,” Rob Struckhoff said. “He just continues to gather confidence at the plate. Heggemann, Mayer, and Mueller also had good at-bats and stayed consistent with their usual contributions.”
Whitlock had two RBIs. MacDonald, Mayer, Heggemann and Vedder drove in one run apiece.
“Blake Whitlock also had his best game yet with a hit while also finishing off the last two innings on the mound,” Rob Struckhoff said. “He kept us in the game and gave us a chance.”
For St. Dominic, Richars was the winning pitcher, going six innings and allowing five runs (two earned) on eight hits, one walk and seven strikeouts.
Gabe Serri allowed a run on one hit and a walk in one inning. He struck out two.
Drew Harper was the hitting standout with three hits, including a home run and a double.
Richars had two hits, including a home run.
Landon Buchheit, Serri and Cameron Whitt doubled.
“Our defense was a little shaky for the first time this year, but we will clean it up,” Rob Struckhoff said. “The field was a little rough, but we need to do a better job not letting that get in our heads.”