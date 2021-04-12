Barely beating the weather, the St. Dominic golf Crusaders defeated St. Francis Borgia Regional Wednesday at the Golf Club of Wentzville, 156-177.
“We were lucky,” Borgia Head Coach Dave Neier said. “We got out of there just before the bad weather hit.”
Kyle Kelley was the medalist, shooting one stroke under par, 34, for the nine holes.
Borgia was led by Clayton Swartz, who ended at 40.
Will Warden was next at 43. Sam Tuepker and Austin Cooper each shot 47, and Andrew Dyson carded a round of 53.
In the JV meet, St. Dominic beat the Knights, 163-192.
St. Dominic’s Max Cammarata was the medalist at 37.
Grant Kandlbinder led the Knights at 44.
Sam Holdmeyer was next at 48. Alex Weber finished with 49. Carter Lange and Ben Lause each shot 51.