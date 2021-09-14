Although the score was much closer, the result was the same.
St. Dominic completed its Archdiocesan Athletic Association sweep of St. Francis Borgia Regional Thursday in O’Fallon, 9-6.
Borgia (3-6, 1-3), which fell Aug. 31 in Washington, 13-0, put up a fight in this game and outhit the Lady Crusaders (6-3, 3-0) 12-11. Borgia made all three errors in the game.
“The girls played much better last night,” Borgia Head Coach Andrew Eggert said. “I was very happy with the effort that they put forth. We still did not make enough plays to hang on for the win, however, we definitely made progress.”
Borgia took a 2-0 lead in the top of the second, but St. Dominic rallied for four runs in the bottom of the second. Borgia tied it in the top of the third.
St. Dominic retook the lead with three runs in the bottom of the fourth. Borgia scored twice in the fifth, and St. Dominic added two final runs in the bottom of the sixth.
Paige Vogelgesang pitched for Borgia, allowing nine runs (five earned) on 11 hits and three walks over six innings. She struck out seven.
“Paige did a great job in the circle and gave us a fighting chance,” Eggert said.
Elizabeth Sinnott and Averi Glosemeyer both had three hits in the game. Both doubled.
Zoe Konys closed with two hits, a home run and a double.
“Zoe Konys really played well well for us,” Eggert said. “I hope she continues to play like she did in this game.”
Haley Puetz doubled. Vogelgesang, Anna Esserman and Noelle Hanneken singled.
Konys and Izabella Glosemeyer each scored two runs. Vogelgesang and Glosemeyer both scored once.
Konys and Glosemeyer both had two RBIs. Puetz and Hanneken each drove in one.