While Wednesday’s game was one the Knights would like to put behind them as quickly as possible, it leads to a highly anticipated rematch.
St. Francis Borgia Regional (5-5) fell to St. Dominic (10-2), 63-33, in the semifinal round of the 50th annual Washington Tournament.
The win extends St. Dominic’s winning streak to eight games in a row, advancing the Crusaders to play Pattonville (8-0) in the finals Friday at 8:30 p.m.
The third-place game will be a rematch between the Knights and Washington. In the third-place game of Borgia’s Turkey Tournament, the Knights defeated the Blue Jays, 37-32, in November.
“Washington’s playing very well right now,” Borgia Head Coach Dave Neier said. “They gave Pattonville a great game that really could have gone either way.”
St. Dominic rode a surge to a 14-2 run during the final minutes of the first quarter and the opening minutes of the second period.
“Guys were trying to do too much at times, trying to make the great plays instead of just moving and making the good plays to give ourselves a chance,” Neier said. “If you try to make those great plays all the time against a good team, you’re going to end up throwing the ball away. I’d hate to see how many turnovers we had in this game because it had to be a bunch and boy, they took advantage of it every time.”
The Crusaders held a 22-10 lead after one quarter and a 33-20 advantage at halftime. The score was 49-30 at the end of the third period.
Adam Rickman and Grant Schroeder led Borgia with nine points apiece.
Schroeder ended the second quarter on a high note with a three-point buzzer beater from deep range with a defender in his face.
Max Meyers posted six points with a pair of triples in the first half.
Ryan Kell recorded five points. Andrew Patton and Alec Riegel concluded the scoring with two points apiece.
Brendan Deters posted 12 points to lead the Crusaders, followed closely by teammates Ryan Schwendeman (11 points) and Matthew Willenbrink (10).
“(They have a) great ball-handler in Deters, a great inside game with Schwendeman and then they’ve got a lot of good shooters outside,” Neier said. “We just fell right into it.”
Anthony Lewis (six points), Bryce Little (six), Patrick Sullivan (six), Jason Bland (four), Trevor North (two), Luke Shelton (two) and Luke Cullison (one) added to the St. Dominic score.
Friday’s tournament final round also includes Union versus the St. Louis homeschool Blue Knights for seventh place and Francis Howell Central against St. Charles for consolation.