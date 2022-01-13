St. Dominic preserved its chances to repeat as champions of the Washington Boys Basketball Tournament Monday.
It came at the expense of the host Blue Jays in the first round, however, as the third-seeded Crusaders (10-4) topped No. 6 Washington (5-7), 60-36.
Washington moves into the consolation semifinals to play No. 7 Francis Howell Central (3-9) Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.
St. Dominic advances to play No. 2 Ladue in the semifinals.
The Crusaders opened Monday’s contest on a 7-0 run, resulting in a 14-6 lead at the end of the first period and a 26-11 halftime advantage.
After three quarters, St. Dominic held a comfortable 47-20 lead.
“They could easily be a No. 1 seed in this tournament,” Washington Head Coach Grant Young said of the Crusaders. “We told our kids what they were going to face — a box press back to their matchup. That’s their golden thing they’ve ran for years with their coach. I think we were a little intimidated early on, but we were still in the game early on.”
Alex Zanin’s eight points were the top mark for the Blue Jays.
Ryan Jostes added seven points.
Sam Paule and Adyn Kleinheider scored six points apiece.
Chase Merryman recorded four points.
Brayden McColloch and Ian Junkin both chipped in two points.
Tai’Sean Williams scored one point.
“You’re not going to beat many teams when you go 1-9 on your free throws in the first half,” Young said. “That put us in a hindrance, but we were still in the game in the first half. Then, in the second half, turnovers led to points for them. That really tore us down. We had a tough time scoring in the third quarter, and that’s when they extended their lead.”
The Crusaders were led by outside shooter Trevor North, who scored 20 points. North, who hit six triples in the game, really got hot in the third quarter with five makes from three-point range.
St. Dominic was also able to push the ball inside to Ryan Schwendeman, a football recruit at tight end for Southern Illinois University - Carbondale. Schwendeman posted 15 points.
Washington was without starting forward Mark Hensley in the contest.
“It’s bad luck that he twisted his ankle right before a week when we play a ton of games between the JV and varsity,” Young said.
“Our young guys are getting some action in the game and need to step up a little bit. This was Adyn Kleinheider’s first start as a sophomore, taking Mark’s spot in our first change in the lineup all season. I thought the did a good job handling himself, being a starter, and Ryan Jostes did a good job coming in off the bench for us and battling inside against their big guys.”
Other St. Dominic scorers included Matthew Willenbrink (eight points), Jack Roppa (four), Tyler Ruedebusch (four), Luke Cullison (four), Brayden Gardner (three) and Colin Steed (two).
Other first round tournament results saw No. 1 Pattonville defeat the St. Louis Blue Knights, 69-40, No. 4 St. Francis Borgia top St. Charles, 66-51, and Ladue beat Francis Howell Central, 58-49.