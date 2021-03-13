Dominating his championship match, St. Clair’s Brock Woodcock earned the MSHSAA Class 2 132-pound state wrestling title Thursday in Independence.
Woodcock, a sophomore, bettered last year’s 120-pound third-place finish by winning a 16-0 technical fall over Pleasant Hill’s Garrett Lyons in 3:55.
Woodcock ended his season at 41-3.
“I’ve been waiting for this moment since last year’s state,” Woodcock said. “It didn’t end the way I wanted it to last year, so I’ve been just working for it a lot more this year and been a lot more motivated.”
St. Clair Head Coach Mel Hughes praised Woodcock’s performance.
“Brock Woodcock was just flawless the whole way,” Hughes said. “His last match was a 16-0 technical fall. He was in control the whole time against everybody.”
St. Clair sophomore Cameron Simcox also reached the title bout at 145 pounds but lost by a pin to Excelsior Springs’ Ayden Dolt in 1:49.
It was the second state medal for Simcox, who was fifth at 138 pounds last year. Simcox finished 37-7 this season.
“That’s really what you want to do is keep climbing the ladder and getting better every year,” Simcox said. “There’s a lot of tough kids here, and we came out and performed and did the best we could.”
Overall, St. Clair and St. Francis Borgia Regional had four medalists among eight combined qualifiers.
Local medalists were:
• St. Clair’s Woodcock (132), who won the state title.
• St. Clair’s Simcox (145), who earned second.
• St. Clair’s Ryan Meek (106), who placed third.
• St. Francis Borgia Regional’s Joseph Lause (120), who ended fifth.
Borgia’s Oliver Mace (170) tied for seventh place.
Three St. Clair wrestlers, Creek Hughes (113), Gavin Shoemate (24-18) and Mardariries Miles (195) each tied for ninth.
In the team standings, St. Clair placed seventh with 137 points. Borgia scored 17 points to tie for 27th in the team standings.
Among other Four Rivers Conference schools, Sullivan scored 25 points to place 19th. Owensville ended with 20 points to tie for 24th. St. James had 15 points to end 31st.
Pleasant Hill won the team title with 137 points. Monett and Seneca tied for second at 100 points, and Helias was fourth at 98.5 points.
Brock Woodcock
Woodcock, a sectional champion, received a bye to start the tournament.
He then pinned Seneca’s Andrew Manley in 3:17 to reach the semifinals.
Woodcock advanced to the title match with a 7-0 decision over Fulton’s Sam Hrabovsky.
In the finals, Woodcock claimed his first state title with the technical fall over Lyons, 16-0 in 3:55.
Cameron Simcox
Simcox had a bye in the first round as a sectional champion.
Simcox moved into the medal rounds with a 1:24 pin of Nick Welch from Blair Oaks.
Simcox became the second Bulldog to reach the title matches with a 10-6 decision over Pleasant Hill’s Brayden Bush.
Dolt stopped Simcox there with the 1:49 pin.
Ryan Meek
St. Clair’s Meek bounced back from his first loss of the season in the semifinals to win the third-place match. A sophomore two-time state medalist, Meek ended the season at 39-1.
“I was pretty happy overall,” Meek said. “I took a hard loss in the semifinals. I felt it should have been the final, but it’s the luck of the draw.”
Meek earned a 16-0 technical fall in 3:00 over Ste. Genevieve’s Gage Gross.
Meek, a sectional winner, opened with a bye. He then pinned Blair Oaks’ Easton DeMilia in 1:43 to reach the semifinals.
Seneca’s Brady Roark, the eventual state champion, handed Meek his first loss of the season in the semifinals, 4-1.
“All of us feel really good about the tournament,” Hughes said. “It’s a big heartache for us to not see Ryan Meek in that championship match. We definitely feel he was one of the top two wrestlers in the tournament. They were just on the same side of the bracket, and somebody had to advance.”
Joseph Lause
Borgia’s Lause concluded his senior season with fifth place.
“A lot of hard work paid off,” Lause said. “It was big, especially coming in and never wrestling freshman year. It was a big accomplishment for me just to make it to state.”
Lause finished with a 33-6 record after earning a 9-1 major decision over Mexico’s Ricardo Juarez.
Lause opened the event with a bye due to winning a sectional title.
In the quarterfinals, Lause dropped an 11-8 decision to Eldon’s Aidan Gerber.
Lause stayed alive by pinning Dexter’s Eric Harmon in 1:24.
He reached the fifth-place match with a 6-1 decision over St. James’ Frank Parsons.
Oliver Mace
Mace picked up a win in the opening round over Oak Grove’s Adrian Whitehead, 8-7.
Mace lost a 14-1 major decision to Osage’s Chase Cordia in the quarterfinals.
In the wrestlebacks, Mace remained in the event with a 1:17 pin of Fulton’s Jayden Ayers.
Mace was eliminated a match short of the medal round by Mexico’s Jokiah Sewell in a 2:34 pin.
Mace, a senior, ended the season at 34-6.
Creek Hughes
Hughes (113) was pinned by Nevada’s Braylin Brooks in the opening round in 4:33.
Chillicothe’s Sheldon Rader pinned Hughes in the wrestlebacks to end his season.
Hughes ended at 21-14.
Gavin Shoemate
Shoemate (126) was pinned by Fulton’s Kaden Barnes in the first round in 1:41.
Shoemate (24-18) saw his season end in the wrestlebacks, getting pinned by Pleasant Hill’s Dalton Coe in 2:02.
Mardariries Miles
Miles opened the 195-pound weight class with a 13-7 decision over Tanner Nappier of Helias.
In the quarterfinals, Miles was pinned by Seneca’s Zane Cotten in 3:26.
In the wrestleback rounds, Miles was pinned by Osage’s Jackson Creasy in 1:54. He ended his season at 24-13.