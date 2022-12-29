As a two-time state champion, it should come as no surprise that wrestler Brock Woodcock will be competing among the highest levels in college.
The St. Clair senior recently made it official, signing his letter of intent with Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville, an NCAA Division I program.
“Of course I loved how close it was, but it was also their engineering program,” Woodcock said of what factored into his decision. “When we went there, it was just a big family. Everybody was joking around and it was nice to see how close everybody was.”
Woodcock plans to study mechanical engineering.
“We actually have a bunch of engineering classes here at St. Clair by Maurice Gritzman,” Woodcock said. “We’ve been going to East Central College and the other local colleges and doing stuff. It’s pretty neat.”
On the mats, Woodcock put together the perfect season in the winter of 2021-22. He went 56-0 on the year and won the 145-pound state title.
That marked the second state title for Woodcock, who was also the Class 2 state champion at 132 pounds in 2020-21.
“It means a lot,” Woodcock said of his accomplishments. “We’ve been looking forward to this pretty much our whole wrestling careers and are trying to take the next step now. (Going undefeated) feels good. It adds some, but you should always be chasing the competition.”
As a freshman, Woodcock finished third in the state at 120 pounds in 2019-20.
Woodcock entered his senior season this winter with a 142-5 career record. Trackwrestling.com lists his record this winter as 12-0. His resume includes three state medals and two state championships.
St. Clair has had three members of this year’s senior class all compete among the best wrestlers in the state each and every year. Along with Woodcock, teammates Ryan Meek and Cameron Simcox have also been on the state podium in each of their first three seasons.
“It’s fun getting to do it all together, having a trio do it all four years. I’m excited for the next year,” Meek said.
Meek, the 2021-22 Class 2 state champion at 113 pounds, also will wrestle for an NCAA Division I college program. He has signed with the University of Ohio.
Simcox has yet to announce his future plans.
The Bulldogs are hoping they can achieve more than individual glory this season and climb higher in the team standings after finishing seventh as a unit at the last state meet.
“We’re hoping to bring home a state trophy for the team,” Woodcock said. “If we have a couple of guys stick with it and fall into line and end up on the podium where they should be, we’ll be good.”
While this year will be the final high school hurrah for the senior trio, Head Coach Mel Hughes has also announced it will be his final season after a career of more than 40 years coaching the sport.
“It’s been a lot of excitement for us and for the fans here,” Hughes said. “I’ve had some pretty good groups come through and seen some great wrestlers come through. I’ve been doing this for 40 years, but to get two or three or four of them come through together — it’s pretty special when that happens.”
Through all their successes, Hughes said the seniors have remained focused and not let it go to their heads.
“(Woodcock and Meek) are both so humble,” Hughes said. “They’re going to be the kind of kids that go in there, keep their mouth shut and see what they can do. They’re 4.0 students, both of them. They’re great students and great members of their community. The last thing that they’ll do is talk about what they’re going to do. If you bring it up, they’ll talk about what they did do, but perhaps in 40 years I’ve never seen kids that talented be that humble. It’s just really special.”
Both SIUE and Ohio are part of the Mid-American Conference, the same league the Missouri wrestling Tigers have called home since the school left the Big 12 Conference for the SEC, which does not have a wrestling league, in 2012-13.
Woodcock has already gotten started working with his new teammates, making the drive to Edwardsville nearly every Saturday over the summer to take part in the team’s practices.
SIUE, under Head Coach Jeremy Spates, began its 2022-23 season with a dual meet against the University of Indiana Nov. 4. The Cougars posted a 1-14 record last season.