Throughout the 2021-22 boys wrestling season, St. Clair junior wrestlers Ryan Meek and Brock Woodcock were perfect.
Both continued that run through the MSHSAA Class 2 Boys Wrestling Championships last Thursday through Saturday, claiming undefeated state titles.
“It feels great, absolutely amazing with Meek winning at 113 and me following,” Woodcock said. “I’ve wrestled with him for as long as I can remember. It’s a great feeling with us both winning.”
Meek (113) capped a 53-0 season by defeating another previously unbeaten wrestler, Cameron’s Caleb Husch, by an 8-3 decision Saturday.
“I just knew I had to stay calm and trust in what I know and wrestle how I know to do,” Meek said. “It paid off.”
Meek said St. Clair’s tough schedule helped.
“I was just trusting in my coaches and my training,” Meek said “I know we (Husch and Meek) were both undefeated, but I knew our schedule was way tougher than any other Class 2 school in the state. I knew I was feeling good going into it.”
It was Meek’s first state title and third overall state medal. He finished third at 106 last year and was fourth as a freshman.
“It was so gratifying to see Ryan Meek win his first state title appearance after coming so close to making it last season,” St. Clair Head Coach Mel Hughes said. “He was the epitome of what we like to see from our wrestlers that being relentless in his attacks every second he was on the mat. His sights are clearly set on winning a second state championship in 2023.”
On the same mat five matches later, Woodcock capped a 56-0 season with a 13-2 major decision victory over Mexico’s Keith Ransom in the 145-pound division. Ransom had beaten Meek at 106 for third place in 2020.
It was Woodcock’s third state medal and second consecutive state title. Woodcock was the champion at 132 pounds last year and placed third at 120 as a freshman.
Ransom was the 2021 state champion at 126 pounds.
“Brock Woodcock once again completely dominated the field while earning his second consecutive state championship,” Hughes said. “Now a three time medalist, Brock will be focused on winning one more state title in 2023. Brock’s talent is only second to his humility and sportsmanship on and off the mat.”
St. Clair’s third medalist was junior Cameron Simcox, who earned his third state medal by finishing fourth at 160 pounds.
Simcox praised his teammates.
“Those two have been going hard all season,” Simcox said. “They’ve both had undefeated seasons. When they’re successful, the whole team is going to be a little more successful.”
Simcox would have liked to have finished higher on the podium.
“It feels really great,” Simcox said about his medal. “It’s a letdown compared to what I did last year. I’m going to battle hard and come back next year looking to win a state title.”
Hughes said Simcox worked hard to earn his fourth-place medal.
“Cameron may feel disappointed in his fourth-place finish after making the finals last season, but he has a lot to be proud of,” Hughes said. “He is now a three-time state medalist and one-time finalist heading in to his senior season. Our coaching staff has the utmost confidence that he will be on top of the state podium in 2023.”
Overall, St. Clair had seven wrestlers at the state meet.
Creek Hughes (120), Bass Hughes (138) and Skyler Sanders (170) were eliminated Thursday. Gavin Shoemate (132) qualified for the state meet, but was unable to wrestle.
As a team, the Bulldogs scored 70.5 points to finish seventh in the Class 2 standings. Pleasant Hill was the champion at 178.5 points while Helias took second at 133.
Kirksville (98), Cameron (95) and Seneca (77.5) rounded out the top five. Osage (74.5) placed sixth.
“Our team performance was good enough to finish in the elite top 10 of the state team standings once again at seventh place,” Hughes said. “Our team has finished in the top 10 in five out of the last seven seasons.”
Woodcock said St. Clair could have scored more points.
“We had a couple of kids who we thought could win a match or two,” Woodcock said. “It just didn’t go the way we thought it would go. We’re hoping to build for next year and make it back to make a bigger dent on the scoreboard.”
The Bulldogs were eighth last year. The best placements, sixth, happened in 2017 and 2019.
Meek won two of his matches by pins, 0:57 over Fulton’s Cameron Cumins, and 3:15 over Savannah’s Gage Schottel.
He posted a 12-0 major decision against Orchard Farm’s Liam Borgsmiller in the semifinals and beat Husch, 8-3.
Meek had been ahead, 3-0, until Husch went on a flurry of activity in the third period, tying it.
Meek recorded an escape with 1:14 to go and added a takedown and two-point near-fall to win, 8-3.
Woodcock took care of business on the way to the championship bout. He pinned Clinton’s Triston Switzer in 1:10 and earned a 15-0 technical fall (in 2:43) against Savannah’s Chance Phillips.
In the semifinals, Woodcock pinned Benton’s Bishop Rush in 0:32.
In the title bout, Woodcock was able to fend off a takedown attempt and bloody nose in the first period to score the first seven points. He countered Ransom’s only points, a reversal, with another reversal of his own.
In the third period, Woodcock had an additional reversal and two-point near-fall call.
Simcox, who made the title bout in 2021, rolled back from a Friday morning setback.
A 51-8 wrestler this season, Simcox needed 0:27 to pin Moberly’s Gage St. Clair Thursday.
In Friday’s semifinal, Simcox was pinned by Pleasant Hill’s Zach Redwine, who went on to finish second.
Simcox came back with a 10-1 major decision over Buffalo’s John Jenkins, a 7-3 decision over Odessa’s Zane Palmer and a 5-1 decision over Cassville’s Jake Anthonysz to reach the third-place bout.
There, he was pinned in 4:04 by Helias’ Logan Montoya.
Creek Hughes, a sophomore, was pinned by Helias’ Carter Prenger (state runner-up) in 2:59 and lost an 8-4 decision to Moberly’s Tyler James. He went 22-26.
Bass Hughes, a senior, went 29-22, losing state matches to Seneca’s Andrew Manley (18-1 technical fall in 5:16) and Benton’s Ethan Nash (4-3). Manley won the third-place match.
Sanders, a sophomore, finished at 36-18. He was pinned by Reeds Spring’s Evan Wilson in 2:38 and Wright City’s Demetrice Lenoir in 1:38.
Shoemate (21-20) was unable to wrestle due to injury.
“Creek Hughes and Skyler Sanders were unable to advance to the medal rounds but represented themselves and their team with a lot of grit and fight,” Mel Hughes said. “The experience gained will be invaluable to them in the coming season.”
Mel Hughes complimented the career of Bass Hughes.
“Bass Hughes our lone senior, was a first-time qualifier with only three years experience in the sport of wrestling,” Mel Hughes said. “His sets and hard work were rewarded by a state championship berth in the sweet 16 of wrestling. It was great to see him there with his younger brother Creek, who had qualified once already last year. We look forward to Bass’ future success after high school.”