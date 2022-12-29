Don’t let the name fool you.
When it comes to wrestling, St. Clair senior Ryan Meek is anything but what his last name implies.
Meek has been mighty for the Bulldogs, wrestling his way to a 136-7 career record through his first three seasons and winning three state medals, including the Class 2 113-pound state championship in the 2021-22 season.
His current record for the 2022-23 season is listed at 12-0, according to trackwrestling.com.
Next year, he will be wrestling for an NCAA Division I program at the University of Ohio after recently signing his letter of intent.
“Just going up there for the visit, I loved the atmosphere and just thought I could be the best wrestler I can be up there out of any of the other schools.”
Meek said he has yet to determine what course to set in his college studies.
“I’m leaning more toward the health field, but am undecided,” Meek said. “They have a really good nursing program and the business program is pretty decent. But mostly the wrestling team was the big draw (for me).”
Last season’s state championship was a breakthrough for Meek, who had been held out of the state finals each of his first two years and had to settle for the third-place match. He finished third at 106 pounds in 2020-21 and fourth at that same weight in 2019-20.
Meek wasn’t denied in his junior year, going a perfect 53-0 to win the 113-pound title.
“It was a big deal for sure,” Meek said. “It just felt nice to get there, work all that time for it and finally achieve it. I’m ready to do it again.”
Meek said he would likely be moving up in weight for his senior season.
The Bulldogs have been blessed with three top high school talents coming through the program at the same time. In addition to Meek, fellow seniors Brock Woodcock and Cameron Simcox have each earned three state medals in each of their first three seasons.
“It’s been great riding up with Ryan Meek and Cameron Simcox,” Woodcock said. “It’s definitely been fun for us three. We’re super close. Me and Ryan ride up to Purler (Wrestling Academy) every week and Cameron’s always with us, joking around at meets and everything.”
Woodcock has won state titles each of the last two seasons and like Meek will be wrestling collegiately in the Mid-American Conference with Southern Illinois University - Edwardsville Cougars.
The MAC is also the wrestling home of the Missouri Tigers as the SEC does not feature wrestling.
“I’m excited to be against that competition,” Meek said.
Simcox has not announced his future plans.
St. Clair Head Coach Mel Hughes, entering his 40th and final season as a wrestling coach before retirement, said there is no reason to doubt their continued success.
It’s burned in their souls,” Hughes said. “They’re both champions. Every week, it doesn’t matter if it’s the state tournament or the Parkway South Tournament. Whatever it is that’s on the calendar that day is the most important day to them. Some people get up for the state tournament. Some get up for the district tournament. These guys are the same all year long. They approach every match the same. Consistency wins in this sport and they’re the perfect example.”
Hughes said they are capable of being top performers at the next level as well.
“We feel like they have every opportunity to do as well as anybody else out there,” Hughes said. “We couldn’t be happier with the four years we’ve spent with them. We’re going to be doing a lot of following them around. I’ll make some trips up to Ohio University and see some matches, and the same with Edwardsville. I’ll be following these guys. They’re all my boys — I don’t ever let them go.”
Ohio, coached by Joel Greenlee for the past two decades, started its 2022-23 season at the Michigan State Open Nov. 5.
The Bobcats posted a 9-4 record in 2021-22 and ranked ninth in the MAC.