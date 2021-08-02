“Pops” was tops in the Four Rivers Conference this spring.
St. Clair senior Blaine “Pops” Downey was recognized as the Four Rivers Conference baseball Player of the Year after helping lead the Bulldogs to their first conference title since 2006.
As a pitcher, Downey compiled a 5-1 record through district play, striking out 56 in 46.2 innings with a 1.80 earned run average. He was the pitcher of record in four St. Clair league wins, including two complete game shutouts.
At the plate, Downey batted .438 with one home run and 15 runs batted in.
Downey leads a list of six Bulldogs to receive all-conference honors, tops in the conference.
Owensville, which tied for second place in league play with Pacific and Union, led all teams with four first-team selections.
Along with Downey, four other players were unanimous picks for the first team — Sullivan pitcher JD McReynolds, Owensville infielder Bryor Bogle, Hermann catcher TJ Racherbaumer and Hermann utility player Parker Anderson.
The following players were also named to the first team:
• Pacific pitcher Jack Meyer.
• Owensville pitcher Derek Brandt.
• St. Clair pitcher Sam Oermann.
• St. Clair catcher Landen Roberts.
• St. James infielder Derek Skaggs.
• Union infielder Kaden Motley.
• Sullivan infielder Jacob Brooks.
• New Haven infielder August Panhorst.
• Pacific outfielder Gavin Racer.
• St. James outfielder Trey Riley.
• Owensville outfielder Garret West.
• Owensville utility player Gavin Loague.
Twelve players were selected to the second team.
• St. Clair infielder Wes Hinson.
• Pacific infielder Ethan Simpson.
• St. Clair outfielder Cole Venable.
• Hermann outfielder Seth Wilkerson.
• Union outfielder Will Mentz.
• New Haven utility player Charlie Roth.
• Union pitcher Dylan McLone.
• St. Clair infielder Chase Walters.
• New Haven infielder Jake Engelbrecht.
• Hermann infielder Cameron Michel.
• Sullivan outfielder Dayton Skaggs.
• St. James pitcher Aiden Moffet.