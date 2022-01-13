The lead dogs remained the same for St. Clair wrestling.
At Lafayette’s Fred Ross Invitational Saturday, Ryan Meek (113 pounds), Brock Woodcock (145) and Cameron Simcox (152) each won their respective weight classes, helping the Bulldogs to 105.5 team points and an eighth place finish overall.
Lafayette won the team title with 221 points.
Other top 10 teams included Seckman (176.5), Centralia (175), Lebanon (165.5), Jackson (152.5), Blue Springs (147.5), Nixa (143), Marquette (93.5) and Kirkwood (86.5).
“The most outstanding thing was we went to another large school tournament where we were the smallest school there and had more champions than anybody,” St. Clair Head Coach Mel Hughes said. “We’ve wrestled all Class 4s to this point. We set that up intentionally because we want to wrestle against the best. We really feel that two champions at Granite City (the week prior) and three at Lafayette shows that we can compete with anybody.”
Meek overran his bracket with four wins by pin over Nixa’s Brayden Villareal (1:14), Blue Springs’ Evan Hammontree (0:26), Seckman’s Xander Harris (3:09) and Parkway South’s Jack Koerber (3:23).
Woodcock pinned Hazelwood East’s Isaiah Marshall (0:51) and Rockwood Summit’s John Berry (1:12), won a 15-2 major decision over Lafayette’s Andrew Doehring and picked up a 15-0 technical fall over Seckman’s John Hunter Bamvakais.
Simcox pinned Nixa’s Porter Osborne (0:22) and Blue Springs’ Devin Scribner, and won a 3-0 decision over Jackson’s Jace Davis and an 8-3 decision over Lafayette’s Gavin Shoulders.
The next highest St. Clair finish was Skyler Sanders, who placed fourth at 170 pounds. Sanders went 1-2 for the tournament, his win coming by pin over Lebanon’s Connor Brand (2:31).
Creek Hughes (126) placed eighth with a 1-3 record, winning by pin over Kirkwood’s Trevor Hastings (0:13).
The Bulldogs fielded two wrestlers at 138 pounds — Gavin Shoemate and Bass Hughes.
Shoemate, wrestling unattached, placed eighth with a 2-3 record. He scored a 16-1 technical fall over Kirkwood’s Jackson Schleiffarth and pinned Lafayette’s Devon Reese (2:25).
Bass Hughes similarly went 2-3, placing 10th. He pinned McCluer South’s Daryus Shurn (2:09) and scored a 10-3 decision victory over Reese.
Zeke Bethel (182) placed 11th with a 1-3 record, beating Centralia’s Dominick Lansche by a 6-2 decision.
Lane Sohn (160) placed 12th with a mark of 1-3. He won a 7-3 decision over Hazelwood East’s Marquez Taylor.
St. Clair wrestles at Owensville Tuesday for the Four Rivers Classic, starting at 1:30 p.m.