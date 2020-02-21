Five wound up being the magic number for St. Clair.
The Bulldogs are sending five boys wrestlers to state, including three individual district champions — freshmen Ryan Meek (106 pounds) and Brock Woodcock (120) and senior Dalton Thompson (152). St. Clair, which hosted the tournament, also finished fifth in the district standings with 109 total points.
Sullivan won the district with 206 points. Also finishing in the top five were Dexter (173), Park Hills Central (160) and Ste. Genevieve (155).
Gabe Martinez (113) and Cameron Simcox (138) earned the right to advance to state as Simcox placed third in the district tournament and Martinez placed fourth.
Four of St. Clair’s state qualifiers this season are freshmen. Only senior Dalton Thompson has previous experience at the state tournament, having qualified three times previously and won two state medals.
“Our state qualifiers are a talented and motivated group,” St. Clair Head Coach Mel Hughes said.
“Our coaching staff believes in each and every one of these wrestler’s talent and drive to perform at the highest level possible in the state championships. Our wrestlers are confident heading into the state championships as is our entire coaching staff.”
Meek received a bye into the semifinals where he scored a 16-0 technical fall against Sullivan’s Dillon Freeman. He then pinned St. James’ Teagan Kelly for the championship in 2:37.
Woodcock won each of his first two matches by pin against Henry Kennedy (Cape Notre Dame, 1:05) and Kobe Bolin (Park Hills Central, 1:10). Bolin was Woodcock’s semifinal opponent. In the final round, Woodcock won by technical fall, 16-0, against Dalton McNeal (Ste. Genevieve).
Thompson started with wins by pin against Kaleb Myracle (Ste. Genevieve, 3:21) and Ransom Dudley (Sullivan, 1:47). In the finals, he won a 9-2 decision over Blake Bolin (Park Hills Central).
Simcox defeated Hunter Settles (Park Hills Central) by pin in 3:44 in the quarterfinal round before losing a 9-0 major decision against Ste. Genevieve’s Jacob Dickens in the semifinals.
Simcox ensured his season would continue by scoring a 9-2 decision win against Drew Soule (Dexter) in the consolation semifinals. For third place, he pinned Sullivan’s Ty Shetley in 4:08.
Martinez advanced to the semifinals on byes where he was defeated by Austin Hassell of Park Hills Central by a 17-1 technical fall. Martinez rebounded to pin Sullivan’s Josh Johnson in 28 seconds in the bubble match.
For third place, Dexter’s Eric Harmon pinned Martinez in the closing seconds of the third period.
Seth Banks (132) and John Davenport Cortivo (145) both finished one win away from qualifying for state.
Banks won his quarterfinal match against Timothy Neubert (Potosi) by pin in 2:46 before falling on back-to-back pins against Kade Willis (Park Hills Central) and Tristan Malone (Kennett).
Davenport Cortivo was pinned in his first match by Ste. Geneveieve’s Levi Wiegand, but battled back through the consolation bracket by pinning Daveon McKinney (Roosevelt, 3:49) and Dakota Kurti (St. James, 0:39).
Sullivan’s Ethan Hurt eliminated Davenport Cortivo in the consolation semifinals by a 13-5 major decision.
Connor Sikes (126) and Caleb Hooks (160) also competed for the Bulldogs.
“Our seniors that fell just short of qualifying for state, Cassidy Shoemate on the girls team and Caleb Hooks on our boys team, gave outstanding effort and have both given much to the St. Clair wrestling program,” Hughes said. “We look forward to following their future successes in life after graduation. Caleb and Cassidy committed themselves fully to our team’s success. We are confident that their work ethic and determination will be a big part of their future achievements.”
The remainder of the team standings included St. James (93), Potosi (62.5), University City (88), Kennett (49), Cape Notre Dame (29), Normandy (25), Miller Career Academy (14) and Affton (seven). John Burroughs, Roosevelt and Soldan did not earn any points.
St. Clair also sends girls wrestling qualifiers Makayla Johnson (135), Elexis Wohlgemuth (142) and Makenzie Turner (235) to the state tournament after the girls district tournament the week before. The state tournament for both boys and girls runs Thursday through Saturday at Mizzou Arena in Columbia.