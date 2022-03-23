The St. Clair soccer Lady Bulldogs left their mark in their first appearance at the Warrenton Soccer Classic.
St. Clair (2-1) defeated Sullivan (1-2), 1-0, and the St. Louis Patriettes (1-2), 2-1, at the event Friday and Saturday. The Lady Bulldogs’ only loss came against the tournament champions, Washington (3-0), 4-3.
Warrenton matched St. Clair’s 2-1 record at the tournament. Fulton finished 0-3.
Sullivan
St. Clair netted the game’s only goal in the first half.
Kennedy Travis did the honors off an assist from Izzy Tiepelman.
Joey Jesionowski recorded the shutout with nine saves in the St. Clair net.
“Joey did a great job in goal and our defense did a good job limiting their chances,” St. Clair Head Coach Tim Isgrig said.
“The field was wet and it was windy but we held on for a shutout victory. Autumn Morgan played center back for us and did a great job breaking up plays.”
Sullivan keeper Maria Schatzl made 12 saves.
Patriettes
Travis scored a brace in the first half to put the Lady Bulldogs ahead 2-0 at the intermission in the team’s second contest of the day.
Jesionowski recorded four saves and let in just one goal on a penalty kick in the second period.
“The girls were exhausted,” Isgrig said. “I didn’t sub enough on the day, but they did enough to hang on.”
Travis ended the tournament with five of St. Clair’s six goals.
“(She) scored in a variety of ways,” Isgrig said. “Her work rate is so high and she battles so hard every game. Claire Merseal did a great job in the middle of the field along with Autumn. They are playing well together and helping us gain possession.”