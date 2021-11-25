The Lady Bulldogs gained a trio of first-place finishes in their first tournament action of the wrestling season.
Janessa Avila (115 pounds), Audrey Declue (130) and Kaitlyn Janson (149) each topped their weight classes at the Wright City Tournament.
Additionally, Jossie Hopkins (135) placed second, and Riley Ostendorf (130) and Hannah Thacker (141) placed third.
Avila, a freshman, went unbeaten in a two-person bracket for her division. She matched up against St. Francis Borgia Regional’s Kaitlynn Scott twice, winning by pin on both occasions in 21 seconds and 36 seconds.
Declue was a perfect 5-0 with all five wins coming by pin against Ostendorf (1:51), Southern Boone’s Hope Schweitzer (2:32), Sullivan’s Cassandra Pritchett (0:18), Borgia’s Aine Callahan (2:20) and Osage’s Meghan Milligan (0:43).
Janson swept her way to the championship round with Wright City’s Jahnyia Palmer (0:44), Sullivan’s Sadie Altimus (0:30) and a 9-0 major decision over Sullivan’s Maria Schatzl.
In the final round, Janson defeated her third Sullivan opponent, pinning Julianna Graddy in 57 seconds.
Hopkins fell to Osage’s Caitlyn Sullivan by pin in 3:08 but came back to pin Borgia’s Lauren Karch in 1:29 to place second.
Ostendorf pinned Milligan (4;33), Pritchett (2:11) and Schweitzer (1:14) in her bracket, with her only two losses coming against teammate Declue and Borgia’s Callahan, both by pin.
Thacker fell to Southern Boone’s Noelle Schweitzer by a 9-1 major decision and to Sullivan’s Dorie Richardson by a 13-7 decision. She recorded wins by pin against teammate Peyton Dunn (0:39), Wright City’s Kailin Hawn (1:15) and Union’s Gracie Straatmann (3:13).
Olivia Lowder shared the 149-pound bracket with Janson for the Lady Bulldogs, placing fifth.
Lowder recorded a win by pin against Altimus in 1:40 but was pinned by Graddy and lost an 8-3 decision against Schatzl.
Andrea Penovich (125) placed sixth in her division, suffering losses by pin to Southern Boone’s Josey Uhrig, Union’s Charly Sullivan, Osage’s Cammy Walters, Sullivan’s Jade Studdard and Wright City’s Elizabeth Riggs.
Dunn shared the 141-pound bracket with Thacker, placing sixth. She was pinned by Thacker, Straatmann, Noelle Schweitzer and Richardson. Against Hawn, she lost in the sudden victory round, 11-6.
St. Clair’s girls wrestle again Nov. 29, hosting Rolla at 2 p.m.