The St. Clair volleyball Lady Bulldogs scored one victory Saturday, but did not make it out of pool play at the St. Charles Invitational.
St. Clair (6-8-2) defeated the defending Gateway Athletic Conference Central champions, Ft. Zumwalt South (3-6), 25-15, 25-18, in Blue Pool action at the event, but fell to both Hannibal (8-2), 26-24, 25-16, and St. Charles (6-5), 20-25, 25-23, 17-15.
Northwest and Francis Howell North, two teams coming out of the White Pool, met in the championship round with Northwest sweeping the title in two sets.
Rylea Black notched a team high of 16 kills for the tournament, adding seven blocks and three digs.
Olivia Lowder put down seven kills and three blocks. She picked up 40 digs.
Vada Moore passed for 39 assists to go with 23 digs, three blocks and one kill.
Emma Thompson was the team’s blocks leader with nine. She made two digs and served one ace.
Ava Brand recorded six kills, three blocks and 30 digs.
Kennedy Travis posted six kills, one block, one ace and 25 digs.
Abby Tharp made three kills and two digs.
Claire Merseal was credited with 45 digs.
Piper Dunn picked up three digs and Madi Baxter contributed one dig.
The Lady Bulldogs picked up a three-game win Monday at Grandview (Hillsboro). Details are on Page 2B.
St. Clair heads back on the road to take on Four Rivers Conference foe Union in a Tuesday at 6 p.m.