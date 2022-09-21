The St. Clair volleyball Lady Bulldogs scored one victory Saturday, but did not make it out of pool play at the St. Charles Invitational.

St. Clair (6-8-2) defeated the defending Gateway Athletic Conference Central champions, Ft. Zumwalt South (3-6), 25-15, 25-18, in Blue Pool action at the event, but fell to both Hannibal (8-2), 26-24, 25-16, and St. Charles (6-5), 20-25, 25-23, 17-15.