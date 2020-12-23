Linn’s girls basketball may have won the battle.
However, the St. Clair Lady Bulldogs won the tournament.
Linn (3-1) defeated St. Clair in the final round of Linn’s home tournament Saturday, 45-43.
Due to the tournament’s round-robin format, St. Clair (3-2) still won the championship in a three-way tiebreaker with Linn and Newburg.
The momentum swung from quarter to quarter as the Lady Bulldogs led, 9-3, after one quarter, but Linn went into halftime with a 17-16 advantage.
St. Clair again held the edge, 38-33, after three quarters.
Linn outscored the tournament champions, 12-5, in the final period.
St. Clair’s Alohilani Bursey, Ally Newton and Phoebe Arnold were each named to the all-tournament team.
Statistics were not available at print deadline.
Next up for St. Clair is a Jan. 6 home game against Northwest, starting at 6 p.m.