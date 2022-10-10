Setting the tone early, the St. Clair volleyball Lady Bulldogs ran out to an early lead and kept on running Tuesday.
St. Clair (10-11-2, 2-1) kept itself among the Four Rivers Conference leaders with a three-set home victory over New Haven (7-7-2, 1-2), 25-19, 25-15, 25-17.
As of the end of Tuesday’s action, the Lady Bulldogs were in a four-way tie for second place in the conference with Sullivan, Pacific and Union. Each trailed Hermann (3-0) by one game.
St. Clair led by as much as 11 in the first set.
“Right from the beginning, I could tell that my girls were all in,” St. Clair Head Coach Kandice McCuskey said. “They just seemed different. That’s all right — I’ll take their different. We jumped out early and never really let them get a lead.”
New Haven scratched its way back into the first set, winning eight of the final 11 points, but were unable to prevent St. Clair from eventually finishing off the game point.
The Lady Shamrocks scored the first couple of points in the second set, but after that it was all St. Clair again.
“I thought that after we had played better at the end of the first set, things would turn around, but that didn’t happen,” New Haven Head Coach Jaime Hoener said. “There’s just too much indecision right now about roles and we are searching for some leaders, which has been a struggle all year. St. Clair made it difficult on us with their relentless effort.”
The Lady Bulldogs used a well-balanced rotation up front to keep New Haven’s defense guessing.
Emma Thompson and Kennedy Travis tied for the team lead with eight kills apiece.
Rylea Black and Ava Brand were also heavily in the mix with both making seven kills.
“My front row played smart and kept New Haven on their toes the whole game,” McCuskey said. “I was really proud of them last night. Kennedy Travis and Emma Thompson put on a show. Kennedy is just wild from the outside. Being left-handed, she can move around their blocks.”
Vada Moore ran the show to the tune of 34 assists. She added three kills, two blocks and 12 digs.
“Vada’s doing a great job of moving the ball around to the hot hand, and then also being a threat herself,” McCuskey said. “She swung on three balls last night. That’s something we really need.”
Madi Baxter added four kills and Emma Tharp notched one kill.
Thompson recorded five blocks, Black four, Travis two and Tharp one.
Olivia Lowder served two aces. Claire Merseal and Travis both served one ace.
Merseal was the digs leader with 25.
Others with digs included Brand (23), Lowder (20), Baxter (13), Travis (eight), Piper Dunn (two), Tharp (two), Thompson (one), Black (one) and Bailey Wilken (one).
Aubri Meyer and Avery Strubberg both recorded seven kills to lead New Haven’s attack.
Meyer added seven digs, one ace, one block and one assist.
Strubberg recorded eight digs and one block.
Sam Mendenhall ended with six kills and three digs.
Alayna Lagemann posted five kills, four digs, one block and one ace.
Liz Luecke was credited with 12 digs, three kills and one assist.
Tressa Carver contributed 21 assists, six digs and two kills.
Isabella Groner picked up 13 digs.
Morgan Guehne contributed three digs.
Mikayla McFerrin made an assist.
League play continued Thursday with St. Clair playing at Pacific and New Haven at Owensville.
The Lady Bulldogs next takes the court Tuesday for a home match against Sullivan at 5 p.m. while New Haven plays at home Monday against Linn at 7 p.m.