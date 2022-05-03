Gaining momentum for the stretch run, the St. Clair baseball Bulldogs picked up a 9-5 Four Rivers Conference home win Wednesday.
“Our guys right now are starting to really come together and play a lot better,” St. Clair Head Coach Mitch Lundy said. “I was really proud of their focus and effort and beating Sullivan was a big win for conference and future district seeds.”
It was St. Clair’s second league win a row. The Bulldogs improved to 3-7 overall, 2-4 in the Four Rivers Conference.
Sullivan fell to 6-8 overall, 1-4 in the league.
St. Clair opened scoring with two runs in the bottom of the first. Sullivan took a 3-2 lead in the top of the third, but St. Clair scored twice in the bottom of that inning and added four runs in the bottom of the fourth.
The key action happened in the top of the sixth.
“With no outs and two runners on, CJ Taylor dove and made the catch (in left field) and then we turned that into a triple play to finish the inning. It was a really big defensive play by one of our senior leaders, and it came at a great time,” Lundy said.
St. Clair used that momentum to score a run in the bottom of the sixth.
Sullivan rallied for two runs in the top of the seventh, but the Bulldogs were able to stop the rally and end the game.
“Sam Ruszala went all seven innings and gave up two earned runs,” Lundy said. “He did a really good job of pounding the strike zone and our defense did a pretty good job of making plays. We made a couple mistakes but were able to overcome them.”
Ruszala needed 88 pitches to finish the game. He allowed five runs (two earned) on nine hits and one walk. He struck out nine Eagles.
Anthony Broeker and Joey Rego each had two hits. Broeker tripled while Carter Short doubled.
Taylor, Jordan Rodrigue, Jayden Fitzgerald, Ruszala and Cameron Long each singled.
Broeker and Fitzgerald walked. Gabe Martinez, Rodrigue, Short and Taylor were hit by pitches.
Broeker stole three bases. Martinez, Rego, Rodrigue and Taylor each had one steal.
Broeker scored three times. Taylor and Rodrigue scored twice. Short and Long scored once.
Broeker drove in three runs. Rego, Short and Fitzgerald ended with one RBI apiece.