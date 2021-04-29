Beating the competition by 26 strokes, the St. Clair boys golf Bulldogs captured the Four Rivers Conference Tournament title Monday at Birch Creek Golf Club.
St. Clair shot 360 to win the tournament title.
“I was really proud of my guys,” St. Clair Head Coach Dale Wunderlich said. “My top four all medaled.”
St. James was second at 386. However, the Tigers claimed the overall league title. The Four Rivers Conference awards points for dual meet performances, and the Tigers finished third in duals and second in the meet to edge Sullivan by one point for the overall crown.
Hermann ended third in the FRC Tournament, scoring 388.
Union placed fourth in the league meet at 394, and Sullivan shot 398. Pacific ended at 401, and Owensville rounded out the team scores at 499.
With dual standings figured into the equation, St. James won with nine overall points. Sullivan was second at eight points, and St. Clair was third at seven.
Union, Pacific and Hermann each scored six combined points. Owensville had no team points.
Individuals
Hermann freshman Trigg Lindehl was the overall winner with a score of 77 for 18 holes.
Union’s Garrett Klenke and St. Clair’s Ryan Bozada each shot 86. Klenke got the runner-up spot on a scorecard playoff.
Shooting 87 were Pacific’s Jared Hootman and St. Clair’s Blaine Downey. Hootman placed higher on a scorecard playoff.
Hunter Redburn of St. James was sixth at 89.
St. Clair’s Hayden Johnson placed seventh at 92, and Sullivan’s Jordan Woodcock shot 93 to end eighth.
St. Clair’s Erik Kennedy was ninth with a round of 95.
St. James teammates Jacob Rinehart and Wilson McDaniel both shot 97. Rinehart got the spot on a scorecard playoff.
Cole Venable was St. Clair’s fifth golfer, and he shot 106.
Also golfing for St. James were Ryan Spurgeon (103) and Harrison Janes (110).
Hermann’s other golfers were Woody Heldt (101), Max Miller (103), Holden Ash (107) and Allyson Hollrah (108).
Also playing for Union were Jace Pipes (98), Will Herbst (102), Trevor Baker (108) and Connor Trybus (117).
Sullivan’s other golfers were Kaleb White (99), Charlie Lohden (101), Logan Watters (105) and Luke Todd (105).
Also golfing for Pacific were Jacob Sauvage (103), Trevor Hill (104), Andre Suddoth (107) and Blake Bearden (134).
Owensville’s golfers were William Mogensen (119), Kohl Grannemann (123), Connor Long (125), Tanner Brown (134) and Tyler Perkins (134).