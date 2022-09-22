The Lady Bulldogs made short work of their seventh volleyball win of the season Monday.
St. Clair (7-8-2) won in three sets on the road at Grandview (7-6-2), 25-20, 25-20, 25-4.
“I was proud of the girls because they made numerous mistakes in the first set but that didn’t stop the girls from really pulling it together in the next two sets,” St. Clair Head Coach Kandice McCuskey said. “We are concentrating on eliminating our mistakes and quit giving opponents free points and making them work for their points.”
Statistics from the match were unavailable at print deadline.
St. Clair begins league play Tuesday at Union, starting at 6 p.m.
