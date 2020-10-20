Before the Lady Bulldogs could clinch their first Four Rivers Conference title Thursday, they had to get through Owensville Tuesday.
St. Clair (15-3-1) improved to 5-0 in conference play with Tuesday’s victory at Owensville (9-13-3, 4-1) in four sets, 25-22, 25-12, 21-25, 25-22.
“It was a good win and that’s what we wanted for that night, as then we had the district seed meeting,” St. Clair Head Coach Kandice McCuskey said. “We beat every team in our district.”
Class 3 District 3 includes St. Clair, Owensville, Sullivan, St. James and Cuba.
“The fourth set we went out and just finished it,” McCuskey said. “The girls played hard, found holes and put up blocks against their girls.”
Alohilani Bursey and Makayla Johsnon led the Lady Bulldogs against Owensville, each with a double-double.
Bursey recorded 16 kills and 26 digs, adding six blocks.
Johnson made 12 kills and 27 digs.
Madison Lowder notched six kills with 11 digs and served an ace.
Myah Dierker added four kills and one dig.
Mackenzie Lowder posted three kills and one block.
Ava Brand killed three.
Ally Newton made two kills and 10 digs.
Kaylee Rampani led in assists with 28, adding nine digs and two aces.
Vada Moore made 14 assists, six digs and one ace.
Libero Kyley Henry posted 21 digs and served two aces.
Thursday’s home win against Hermann assured the Lady Bulldogs of at least a share of the conference crown. St. Clair finishes league play Tuesday at Union at 6:30 p.m. and can secure the Four Rivers title outright with a win.