Changing over from league play to conference foes didn’t stymie the St. Clair volleyball team Tuesday.
St. Clair (8-0, 1-0) swept St. James (9-3, 1-1) in the league opener at St. James, 25-15, 25-20, 25-19.
“I have been so proud of my girls this year,” St. Clair Head Coach Kandice McCuskey said. “We have had to make adjustments last minute and they have adjusted well. This year has been an eerie feeling and we just talk about going out there and playing like it’s our last game, because we never know when that will happen. We were excited to start our conference play this week and it was even better with a win.”
Seniors Alohilani Bursey and Makayla Johnson filled up the stat sheet as Bursey finished with a triple-double and Johnson a double-double.
Bursey posted 15 kills, 11 blocks and 21 digs. She added four assists and served three aces.
Johnson recorded 10 assists and 19 digs. She also put down six kills.
Madison Lowder and Kennedy Travis made five assists apiece. Travis made three digs and Lowder one.
Myah Dierker turned in three kills, two digs and one block.
Ally Newton contributed three blocks with one kill, one dig and one assist.
Kaylee Rampani notched 14 assists, five digs and served two aces.
Kyley Henry made 24 digs and picked up an assist.
Hailey Brown recorded an ace and 11 digs.
The Lady Bulldogs hosted New Haven Thursday in another league contest. St. Clair next plays Monday at Salem in a nonconference match at 5 p.m.