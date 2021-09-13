Opening the season Tuesday, the St. Clair volleyball Lady Bulldogs posted a 2-1 record on the week.
St. Clair got a later start to the season this year without the Lady Bulldogs’ usual first-week opponents, Bourbon and Potosi, on the schedule this time.
In the team’s first action Tuesday, the Lady Bulldogs fell on the road to Warrenton (4-1) in five sets, 26-24, 20-25, 25-19, 20-25, 15-11.
St. Clair then won at home Wednesday against Fox (2-1), 25-21, 26-24, 20-25, 25-18, and on the road Thursday at Capital City (1-4), 25-16, 22-25, 25-22, 25-13.
Fox
After St. Clair won the second set in extra points to take a commanding 2-0 set lead, Fox won the third to extend the match to a fourth set. St. Clair won the fourth set by the widest margin of the night.
In the first win of the year, Myah Dierker powered down a team-leading 12 kills and one block.
Madison Lowder knocked down 10 kills and added one block.
“I expect big things from them,” Head Coach Kandice McCuskey said of her top two attackers in the contest.
Kennedy Travis added six kills and one block. Mackenzie Lowder blocked three and made four kills.
Ava Brand notched three kills and Kaylee Rampani two.
Setter Vada Moore made 37 assists and one block.
“She is doing a great job setting,” McCuskey said. “She’s been absolutely fantastic, moving the ball around and giving our hitters good chances.”
Brand served five aces, Rampani four, Claire Merseal three and Moore one.
Rampani led the defense with 27 digs, followed by Travis with 21 and Merseal with 2.
Other dig totals included Brand (17), Moore (11), Madison Lowder (six), Mackenzie Lowder (two) and Dierker (one).
Warrenton
The host Lady Warriors had four games played coming into Tuesday’s match, but St. Clair was seeing its first official game action.
“They played a few games before we were able to get one under our belts,” McCuskey said. “That was a bit of an advantage for them. Not that we had first-game jitters, but I don’t feel everyone was at the top of their game. At times they were, but it just wasn’t consistent in five sets.”
Madison Lowder finished with 14 kills, followed by Dierker (12), Mackenzie Lowder (eight), Brand (seven), Travis (five) and Moore (three).
Mackenzie Lowder notched seven blocks. Travis blocked three. Brand and Madison Lowder both made two blocks, and Moore blocked one.
Moore made 41 assists. Rampani ended with three assists. Brand and Dierker both made one.
Dig tallies included Rampani with 36, Travis with 22, Moore with 22, Merseal with 21, Brand with 20, Dierker with seven and Madison Lowder with six.
Statistics from Thursday’s contest were not available at print deadline.
St. Clair next plays Saturday at the Hickman Tournament.