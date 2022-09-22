With four touchdowns of 60 or more yards scored, Sullivan was the place for the big plays Friday night.
St. Clair (2-2, 2-0) won the Four Rivers Conference game over rival Sullivan (2-2, 0-2), 27-14.
“We played OK but made a lot of mistakes especially right off the bat they got a touchdown there,” St. Clair Head Coach Brian Robbins said. “Not sure why we let that one up, but we will look at it. That’s the thing about these kids they are very coachable.”
Sullivan had the game’s first big play, a 77-yard pass from Gabe Dace to Gavin Dace. The run failed and just 1:08 into the contest, Sullivan led, 6-0.
“It couldn’t have started any better for us but then we didn’t punch in the two-point conversion,” Sullivan Head Coach Eddie Haar said. “It’s like we kind of relaxed.”
St. Clair tied it on a 61-yard run by Anthony Broeker with 6:22 to go in the first quarter and took the lead with a 75-yard Broeker run with 4:35 to play in the half.
St. Clair scored the final long touchdown on a 62-yard pass by Broeker to Isaac Nunez with 26 seconds to play in the half.
“They got the big play and the momentum shifts instantly,” Haar said. “We fought to get that back in the first half. We put together some good drives but once we got inside the 30, we kind of relaxed. We have to figure out our offense from the 30-yard line to the goal line.”
The big plays helped the Bulldogs take a 20-6 lead at the intermission.
St. Clair didn’t look back.
Broeker powered the Bulldogs in the game. The quarterback ran for 141 yards and two touchdowns. He completed his only pass attempt for a 62-yard score.
“I think he (Broeker) played well in every facet,” said Robbins. “He punted the ball well (two kicks of 50 yards), did a nice job at quarterback and in the secondary. He is pretty valuable to our football team.”
Dawson Husereau was next in rushing with 63 yards and a 28-yard touchdown in the third quarter.
Gavin Shoemate picked up 46 yards on the ground. Skyler Sanders was next with 30 rushing yards, Cameron Simcox ran for 13 yards.
Nunez had one reception for the 62-yard touchdown.
Defensively, the Bulldogs were led by Gabe Martinez with eight tackles.
Following with six tackles each were Broeker, Shoemate, Simcox and Adrian Arguilez.
With four tackles each were Sanders, and Nunez, followed by Hawkins with three tackles.
Carter Short had 2.5 tackles (1.5 sacks). Zeke Bethel shared a sack.
“I think they played hard tonight and wanted to go,” said Robbins. “We shot ourselves in the foot with some silly false start penalties and some things like that. We will correct them, they have to learn to play in these big games and that is part of it.”
Gabe Dace completed seven of 15 pass attempts for 128 yards, a touchdown and an interception.
Franky Erxleben led Sullivan’s rushing attack with 37 yards. Jonathan Martin and Gabe Dace each ran for 26 yards. Dominic Ransom picked up 16 yards and Jeremiah Rodriguez had seven rushing yards with a touchdown.
Gavin Dace caught two passes for 78 yards and a touchdown. Martin caught two passes for 42 yards.
Kayden Bryan had one catch for seven yards while Ransom caught a pass for four yards.
Robbins credited Sullivan.
“We knew we were playing a better team tonight,” said Robbins. “The game showed it, they have a very balanced attack. They run the ball well, have a very capable quarterback and receivers. Give those kids credit they played hard and are a quality football team.”
Week 5
St. Clair remains at home to host the Union Wildcats (4-0, 2-0).
“Union is a very good football team,” Robbins said. “They had a lot of kids come back and they don’t have weaknesses. We will definitely have to play the best game of the season we have played so far and we didn’t do that tonight. Hopefully we can put together a good week of prep and keep our kids injury free to be ready to play Friday.”
Sullivan will host Pacific (0-4, 0-2).
“We need to work on the little things,” said Haar. “We will get back at it Monday to correct them and try to put the kids in the right spot to be successful.”
District Standings
Despite the result, Sullivan remained in the top spot in the Class 3 District 4 standings with 41.67 points.
St. Clair is third at 35.58 points. Should St. Clair and Sullivan hold adjacent spots at the end of the regular season, St. Clair will be seeded higher based upon the head-to-head result.
Currently, Owensville is the team separating Sullivan and St. Clair. The 3-1 Dutchmen have 41.08 points.
Rounding out the district are Westminster Christian Academy (1-3, 31.42, St. James (1-3, 23), Principia with Whitfield (0-3, 14.56) and Salem (0-4, 12.45).