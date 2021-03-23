High school baseball teams took the field against live opponents for the first time in two years Tuesday.
Union hosted a baseball jamboree with St. Clair and Northwest. In the meeting of the two Four Rivers Conference teams, St. Clair pushed across seven runs to Union’s two, though no official scores were kept for the event.
The scrimmages were limited to four innings apiece.
“I was pleasantly surprised with our first live action,” St. Clair Head Coach Mitch Lundy said. “Our guys had good approaches at the plate and took good at-bats. I thought we did a good job of working the counts in our favor. Defensively, we had a good day as well. We made some good plays and we made a couple mental mistakes, but that is to be expected. Pitching-wise we were pretty sharp and our pitchers for the most part filled up the strike zone. For our first time on the field, I was extremely happy with how we played, especially after not playing last year.”
It was the bottom fourth inning of the first scrimmage with St. Clair before Union was able to score its two runs. However, the Wildcats carried that momentum into the later scrimmage.
“At the plate we started out slow against St. Clair, but our bats picked up some against Northwest,” Union Head Coach Ryan Bailey said. “For the day, Mason Bailey had three hits and was able to reach base in every at-bat. As our leadoff hitter, that’s important, as the name of the game is to score runs. Kaden Motley had a hard groundball single up the middle, but I was more impressed with a long line drive out he had in his first at-bat against Northwest. Those will find holes throughout the season, and that’s what we need from our lineup.”
St. Clair scratched out one run against Union in the top of the second before adding a pair of three-run frames in the third and fourth, taking advantage of some free passes in the later innings.
Union starter Dylan McLone threw a very efficient first inning against the Bulldogs, recording two outs on his first two pitches and sitting the side down in order.
“I felt we had some pitchers that gave us good outings,” Ryan Bailey said. “In the first game, Dylan McLone looked very sharp for his inning on the mound. He pitched to contact, and our defense made the plays behind him. In the second game, I thought both Alex Kuelker and Kaden Motley threw well. Alex had a very good first inning as he threw nine strikes and no balls for a quick three-up three-down inning. He’s been working through some control issues and seems over the last few practices to have those in his rearview mirror.”
Three Union runners were thrown out on the basepaths in the St. Clair scrimmage.
“We definitely have some areas to work on,” Ryan Bailey said. “Our baserunning had too many lazy mistakes that were either from not knowing enough about the situation or taking negatives from our at-bat onto the bases with us. We need to clean that up. We also didn’t play defense as well as a championship club should play. Some of that is from a lack of practice time on the field. One way or another we have to get some more time in taking groundballs and making throws. These are all things we can improve on with hard work, and that’s what we’ll try to do.”
St. Clair was slated to begin its regular season Friday at Owensville as part of the annual Four Rivers Baseball Classic. The Bulldogs share Pool A with the Dutchmen and Rolla and will host Rolla Monday at 4:30 p.m.
Union hosts two games Saturday to open the regular season against Cape Girardeu Central at 10 a.m. and Potosi at 7 p.m.